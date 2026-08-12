Mchunu ‘bypassed protocol’ to deliver IGI report on crime intelligence officers to Idac

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Suspended police minister Senzo Mchunu allegedly bypassed protocol and arranged for an inspector-general of intelligence (IGI) report into police crime intelligence officers to be handed to the Investigating Directorate Against Corruption (Idac).

This was even though the IGI had previously refused to give the report to the Idac after being asked to do so because investigations into the matter were still ongoing.

This was revealed by Idac prosecutor Drushantha Ramsamy, who told the Madlanga commission on Tuesday that the exchange did not follow the normal processes when they had previously exchanged information with the IGI.

“In September, Mr [Dylan] Perumal [suspended Idac chief investigator] told us that the minister, Senzo Mchunu, arranged with someone from [the] IGI to fly to the Eastern Cape and provide him with the report,” said Ramsamy.

The report was later handed to Idac.

“I just know that it wasn’t supposed to come to us in that way [through the minister],” she said.

“There are certain procedures and processes that have to be followed before the sharing of that information. There were channels that had to be followed for that information to be shared.”

The report related to investigations that IGI was conducting into crime intelligence officers, which Perumal had labelled “golden”. That is because it was believed it would assist Idac in the case it was also conducting against crime intelligence head Lt-Gen Dumisani Khumalo and his senior colleagues.

“I just know that it [the IGI report] wasn’t supposed to come to us in that way.” — Idac prosecutor Drushantha Ramsamy

However, a few months before they got the report from Mchunu, Idac had a meeting with the IGI to ask them to provide them with the report. However, the IGI refused, saying investigations were ongoing and their mandate was different from Idac’s.

“It was a fruitless meeting. They [IGI] could not assist us and we could not assist them,” she said.

Ramsamy told the commission that Idac had approached the IGI because there had always been information sharing between Idac and IGI on finalised reports.

However, the sharing of information could not take place at the time, but Mchunu later arranged for Idac to get the report.

This is not the first time Ramsamy suggested that Mchunu was involved in Idac’s investigations against crime intelligence officers.

Last week, she told the commission that Mchunu flew a witness to the Eastern Cape in January 2025 to give evidence to Perumal in relation to an alleged tender procurement irregularity by the police’s crime intelligence unit involving forklifts.

The forklift tender investigations emanated from National Coloured Congress MP Fadiel Adams’ complaint to the directorate in December 2024. Adams’ initial affidavit relating to the forklift tender, however, was not submitted to the commission by former Idac head Andrea Johnson.

Earlier, Ramsamy told the commission that a case against Khumalo and his senior colleagues, which she had been asked to work on, was enrolled in court while she was on sick leave and before she had concluded her assessment.

“In June, I had read the docket, and I found that there were no merits for enrolment; I found that there was no prima facie evidence.

“I had started drafting a memo where I had gone statement by statement, problem by problem and submission by submission, and then you would recommend that there was no case.

“Unfortunately, I [became sick] and did not finish the memo. While on sick leave, I received a call from someone at the office who said, ‘Hey, aren’t you doing crime intelligence matters? Your matter is in court.’ I switched on the TV and saw the crime intelligence officers in court,” Ramsamy said.