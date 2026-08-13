Councillor urges N2 action after ‘hell run’ smash-and-grab death

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Councillor Emre Uygun says the death of a 16-year-old who committed a smash and grab on the N2 is a tragic reminder of just how dangerous the road is. Picture:

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Calls are mounting for the government to accelerate security measures along Cape Town’s notorious N2 highway after the death of a 16-year-old alleged smash-and-grabber during a robbery on the route.

In a media statement, FF Plus councillor Emre Uygun said the incident should prompt all spheres of government to urgently implement measures aimed at protecting motorists and preventing attacks on the highway.

“Yesterday’s incident on the N2 must compel all spheres of government to act decisively instead of blaming one another. We cannot continue waiting for more people to be injured or killed on the N2 before meaningful preventative measures are implemented on our highways,” he said.

According to reports, the teenager was allegedly fleeing after a smash-and-grab incident when he was struck by a vehicle during peak-hour traffic.

Uygun described the teenager’s death as a tragic reminder of the dangers faced by both motorists and perpetrators on the stretch of road known as the “hell run”.

“The death of a 16-year-old smash-and-grabber on the N2 is a tragic reminder of just how serious and dangerous the ‘hell run’ remains, despite more than two decades of criminality and attacks on motorists,” he said.

The notorious stretch of the N2 runs between Somerset West, Cape Town International Airport and the city centre, passing areas including Nyanga, Philippi, Borcherds Quarry and Mew Way.

While there has been a reduction in incidents since we began advocating for stronger safety measures through multiple media releases, motorists must not let their guard down — Emre Uygun, FF Plus councillor

The route has developed a reputation for smash-and-grab attacks and violent ambushes, with motorists targeted while travelling through congested sections of the highway.

Uygun called for the planned R180m high-security wall along high-risk sections of the N2 to be expedited.

“The planned N2 wall and other safety measures to restrict escape routes for these criminals must be expedited by Sanral, the City of Cape Town, along with the Western Cape Government, which is the responsible sphere of government for the N2 stretch next to Cape Town International Airport.”

The City of Cape Town has previously announced plans for a high-security wall barrier along sections of the N2 aimed at separating the highway from surrounding informal settlements and restricting direct access to the road.

Other measures have also been deployed, including:

expanded CCTV monitoring;

increased metro police patrols; and

specialised highway patrol units.

Despite this, concerns remain about blind spots and delays in responding to incidents.

Don’t led guard down

Uygun said motorists should remain vigilant despite what he described as a reduction in incidents after increased calls for intervention.

“While there has been a reduction in incidents since we began advocating for stronger safety measures through multiple media releases, motorists must not let their guard down,” he said.

He called for increased visibility by traffic services, the South African Police Service (SAPS) and law enforcement, particularly during peak traffic periods.

“The threat remains very real, and continued vigilance with increased visibility and patrols by Traffic Services, SAPS and law enforcement is paramount to protecting motorists, especially commuters who are forced to use the N2 to travel to and from work and have little or no alternative routes available to them,” said Uygun.

The latest incident comes amid a history of violent attacks on the N2.

In April a female motorist was reportedly rendered unconscious after a heavy cement block was thrown through her windscreen while she was travelling at about 120km/h near Mew Way. She suffered a fractured cheekbone and spent three days in hospital.

In another incident, retired teacher Karin van Aardt was fatally stabbed in the chest during a struggle with a robber after her vehicle window was smashed while she was stuck in traffic near the Jakes Gerwel Drive intersection while travelling from the airport.

There have also been reports of motorists being targeted with boulders and heavy stones thrown from roadside blind spots near Borcherds Quarry.

Uygun said the danger extended beyond the immediate risk of injury or death to motorists.

“These incidents not only place motorists and passengers at serious risk but can also have devastating consequences for the perpetrators themselves and cause significant trauma to innocent road users who may be unable to stop or avoid smash-and-grabbers suddenly running into traffic on the N2,” he said.

He called for more resources during peak traffic hours.

“This must serve as a wake-up call to SAPS, metro police and law enforcement. There needs to be a much stronger and more visible policing presence along the N2 during peak traffic hours, particularly in sections where motorists are boxed into congested traffic with very little opportunity to escape when targeted on the N2,” Uygun said.

He called for greater co-operation with communities living near the highway, including neighbourhood watches and other community safety structures.

“These community safety structures can play a crucial role as the eyes and ears on the ground while also empowering and equipping them to help prevent youths being recruited by criminal syndicates to carry out criminal activities along the N2.”

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