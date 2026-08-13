WATCH | Ex-policewoman joins Julius Mkhwanazi, others in dock for Mbense murder

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A former police officer is now implicated alongside suspended EMPD deputy chief Julius Mkhwanazi in the murder case of businessman Emmanuel Mbense. Picture:

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Juan Maree, a former policewoman, is the latest person to be implicated in the case against Julius Mkhwanazi and his co-accused in connection with the murder of businessman Emmanuel Mbense, 51.

Mkwanazi, who is a suspended Ekurhuleni Metropolitan Police Department (EMPD) deputy chief, Keisha-Leigh Stols, Adrian McKenzie, and Bhekokwakhe Sibande appeared at Brankpan magistrate’s court on Thursday for murder, robbery and defeating the ends of justice. Stols is a former EMPD officer, McKenzie is still with EMPD, while Sibande works for the SAPS.

IN THE DOCK | Suspended EMPD deputy chief Julius Mkhwanazi and 5 others appear in the Brakpan magistrate's court for the murder of businessman Emmanuel Mbense.

Video: @MimieShana pic.twitter.com/4w6I189vWZ — Sowetan (@Sowetan1981) August 13, 2026

The state has opposed bail, saying the accused are flight risks and could interfere with investigations if released on bail.

“Granting bail would make a mockery of the bail system,” the prosecutor, Nceba Ntelwa, argued.

Mbense was killed after an alleged warehouse robbery on March 9 2022, during which copper was stolen. His truck was allegedly linked to the robbery.

It is alleged that the SAPS, EMPD members and private security later raided Mbense’s business premises and home in Duduza, in Nigel on the East Rand. He was allegedly detained, assaulted and tortured until he became unconscious.

The group allegedly believed Mbense was dead and disposed of his body in a river about 23km away. A fisherman found his body the next day.

The court heard that some of Mbense’s belongings, including R500,000, a water can, tyres and a welding machine, were allegedly taken.

At least 13 people are believed to have been involved in Mbense’s alleged assault, torture and, ultimately, death.

The court further heard that four people linked to the case have since died from gunshot wounds, including Witness D, who was allegedly regarded as a weak link.

It is alleged that the group was threatened with death should they disclose information about the incident.

Witness D admitted at the Madlanga commission to participation in Mbense’s torture, further implicating Mkhwanazi and others.

Sowetan