Tears, ribbons and a ghost bike for cyclist tragically killed

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A ghost bike was installed last week at the site where champion rower Kerry Grundlingh, 21, was tragically killed in July 2025 by advocacy group Pedal Power Association.

There were flowers, tears, ribbons and knitted rabbits at the installation of a ghost bicycle last week, marking the spot where cyclist Kerry Grundlingh was killed in her hometown of Muldersdrift on July 26 last year.

But the family and friends of the 21-year-old economics major who was studying at Princeton University in the US, are still waiting for the man who drove his bakkie into her — killing her instantly — to be charged.

The stark white bike memorial at the spot where she died while training for an Ironman event in Prague, was put up last Friday in her honour by cycling advocacy group Pedal Power Association (PPA) to create awareness of the dangers cyclists face from speeding or drunk drivers.

For Kerry’s parents Debbie and Francois, visiting the site was heartbreaking. Francois was training with his daughter when she died.

”We decorated the bike with flowers, knitted rabbits in Kerry’s memory because I called her rabbit, and ribbons. We will continue to decorate the bike with ribbons to honour her and create awareness of the dangers cyclists face on the road.”

A memorial plaque at Princeton University in the US to honour former rower and student Kerry Grundlingh, 21, who was tragically killed in a cycling accident in her hometown of Muldersdrift in July 2025. (SUP)

Debbie said last month’s one-year anniversary was difficult to endure despite the love from friends and family, including from Princeton where her teammates continue to honour her in their competitions with her initials KG on their unisuits. The university has also honoured her memory with plaques.

“But the wheels of justice have been a painful and laborious process,” Debbie said. “When Kerry died I was adamant I wouldn’t be full of vengeance because we needed to heal as a family with my husband and son. But as the months went on it became patently evident the case was going nowhere.

“It’s been a monumental nightmare, with my husband and I visiting the investigating office and having to retain an attorney to help with the investigation. I am very angry with the driver. I would like him to feel some pain and while I am sure it must be terrible to know you took someone’s life, he has continued his life without any discomfort or repercussions.”

The family was helped by an investigator who collected statements from witnesses and first responders as well as footage of the incident which showed Kelly was struck from behind.

Debbie said it didn’t make sense that the docket was a culpable homicide investigation but the driver wasn’t charged.

Francois, Debbie, Kerry and James Grundlingh celebrate a happy moment before tragedy struck their family in July 2025. (SUPPLY)

The family said the investigating officer suggested it was an unfortunate event for which no-one could be held accountable,and was working off the assumption Kerry had turned into the path of the motorist — contrary to evidence.

The investigator was told tracking records for the motorist suggested high speed. He was able to recover information about Kerry’s cycle path from her smart watch, which was smashed, to check if she had turned in front of the car but it showed she was riding straight ahead.

The docket was eventually handed to the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) for a decision on June 30 but was sent back to the investigating officer with queries. They were resolved and the docket was returned to the NPA this week.

The NPA did not respond to questions from the Sunday Times.

Neil Robinson, PPA chief executive, said they were renewing their call for urgent systemic reform as three cyclist crash cases head into critical legal phases.

“A landmark high court ruling in Durban, which turned down the appeal of motorist Giuliano Contu, confirming his six-year imprisonment for culpable homicide of cyclist Veven Naidoo in 2024, offers a powerful beacon of hope for vulnerable road users.”

He said they were awaiting the NPA decision on the Grundlingh case.

Cape Town cyclist Idries Sheriff, 41 died after Bongani Mthethwa allegedly drove into him shortly after 6am on December 16 in Camps Bay. Mthethwa was charged with culpable homicide and driving under the influence. (SUPPLIED)

On Friday Bongani Mthethwa appeared briefly in the Cape Town magistrate’s court after Idries Sheriff, 41, was struck head-on by the BMW driver who allegedly crossed onto the opposite side of the road along Victoria Road in Camps Bay, during a 6.15am training ride on December 16.

Mthethwa, who was charged with culpable homicide, reckless and negligent driving, and driving under the influence, is expected back in court in October. He is on R15,000 bail.

Taxi driver Siyabonga Myabalala will appear in the same court in October on a culpable homicide charge in connection with the death of cyclist Landon la Grange, 61. Myabalala allegedly illegally overtook vehicles in the oncoming lane before ploughing into La Grange. He was not arrested at the scene but was charged weeks later.