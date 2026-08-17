‘I won’t incriminate myself’: Matlala refuses to answer Madlanga inquiry

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Corruption accused Vusimusi “Cat” Matlala has invoked the right not to be compelled to give self-incriminating evidence before the Madlanga commission of inquiry in relation to a controversial R228m South African Police Service (SAPS) tender scandal.

On Monday, Matlala took to the witness box to testify before the commission after being implicated by several witnesses that he allegedly bankrolled police bosses in the tender awarded to his company, Medicare24.

“The SAPS and Medicare contract is a matter in which I have been criminally charged and currently attending court, and as such I am unable to comment on the question posed … the basis is that I do not wish to incriminate myself,” Matlala said in response to a question to explain the circumstances of the tender and whether he gave any gratifications to police officers.

The constitution provides that every accused person has a right to a fair trial, which includes the right not to be compelled to give self-incriminating evidence.

“I remain an accused in that matter together with my companies, and as such, evidence is still to be led in an open court with respect to this matter,” he said.

“I am entitled to be presumed innocent until proven guilty and also not to answer self-incriminating questions, especially on such a complex matter that the state has already preferred charges against me.”

The Medicare24 contract has been central to the commission’s probe into allegations of criminal infiltration in law enforcement agencies.

Matlala has been accused of gifting and paying large sums of money to police deputy commissioner Lt-Gen Shadrack Sibiya and former police organised crime investigations boss Maj-Gen Richard Shibiri, and having had dealings with SAPS officer Sgt Fannie Nkosi.

Matlala’s invoking the right not to self-incriminate means he will not answer the commission’s questions about some of the major parts of the allegations made against him regarding the tender.

Matlala also asked not to answer questions in relation to his co-accused in the corruption case. That includes Brig Rachel Matjeng, whom the state alleges Matlala paid about R300,000 in bribes.

On Monday, he told the commission he had no relationship with suspended police minister Senzo Mchunu, and denied having given any gratifications for the benefit of the minister.

“It suffices to say, I do not know minister Mchunu,” he said.

It was alleged that Matlala spent thousands on politician Brown Mogotsi in hopes of influencing Mchunu and protecting his multi-million-rand contract, which SAPS cancelled in May 2025.

Matlala said the same about crime intelligence boss Maj-Gen Feroz Khan.

“I do not have any relationship with Maj-Gen Khan. I have never met him and have had no interactions with him,” said Matlala.

The commission continues to hear his testimony.

Business Day