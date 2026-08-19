Chidimma Adetshina urges South Africans not to let xenophobia shape justice

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Chidimma Adetshina seen with her mother Anabela Carlos Runga where she addressed the media about her court case.

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Chidimma Adetshina has urged South Africans not to allow xenophobia and misinformation to determine how people are treated, as she continues her legal battle to be recognised as a South African citizen.

Speaking outside the Cape Town regional court on Wednesday, Adetshina said she remained confident in the country’s courts after magistrate Reema Khorana postponed judgment in her case to February 23 next year, pending the outcome of a high court review of the decision to deport her.

The case has become one of South Africa’s most closely watched citizenship disputes, thrusting Adetshina from the spotlight of the Miss South Africa pageant into the centre of a fierce debate over nationality, immigration and belonging.

After her pageant journey ended, she went on to represent Nigeria, where she was crowned Miss Universe Nigeria and later finished as first runner-up at the Miss Universe pageant.

Now, the spotlight has shifted from the runway to the courtroom.

The Cape Town regional court was packed on Wednesday, with Adetshina’s family, including her mother, Anabela Carlos Runga.

I remind everyone that I was born in South Africa. I have applied through the proper legal channels to have my status and citizenship determined. — Chidimma Adetshina

Outside, a small group of Operation Dudula supporters protested against Adetshina, calling for her to leave South Africa.

Speaking to journalists for the first time since her arrest in June, Adetshina said she was grateful for another opportunity to place her faith in the courts.

“I remind everyone that I was born in South Africa. I have applied through the proper legal channels to have my status and citizenship determined. I believe that I have been treated unfairly and targeted, and there has been an attempt to make me an example.

“But my message is not going to be won out of anger. The rule of law governs South Africa, and we should not allow xenophobia and misinformation to determine how people are going to be treated,” she said.

Adetshina said the spirit of Ubuntu should guide the country through the dispute.

“Throughout this ordeal, I have availed myself of all appropriate legal recourse, and I’ll continue to respect and abide by each process.

“Finally, I would like to thank my family, friends, supporters and my legal representatives for their unwavering support and commitment to my case.”

But Operation Dudula Western Cape leader Zodwa Booi said Ubuntu could not be a one-way principle.

“It can’t be only South Africans that need to show this continent Ubuntu. The continent needs to show South Africa Ubuntu as well,” she said.

Booi said the organisation believed Adetshina should leave the country and return through legal channels if she wanted to come back.

WATCH | Chidimma Adetshina finally left the Cape Town Regional Court under the protection of her family members after the situation escalated outside court when March and March supporters began shouting and telling the former Miss South Africa contestant to go home as she… pic.twitter.com/C9Ihxv9t8Q — Times LIVE (@TimesLIVE) August 19, 2026

“We are saying no to illegal people in our country, regardless of who you are, whether you grew up here. If she wants to come back to South Africa, she needs to apply like everybody else,” Booi said.

She said the organisation believed Adetshina’s case involved the alleged theft of Sarah Moyo’s identity document by her parents, as well as Adetshina’s alleged illegal re-entry into South Africa at the Mozambican border.

Booi said Operation Dudula wanted the court to order Adetshina’s deportation.

“She must be deported from this country. Even for them to postpone the case until February, it’s too long. She needs to leave our country. She must be deported,” she said.

Khorana said the regional court could not determine whether Adetshina should be detained pending the high court review of the deportation decision.

Adetshina has been ordered to remain at the same address and report regularly to an immigration officer.

The tension outside the court escalated after Adetshina remained inside for almost an hour following the proceedings.

When she eventually emerged, she was surrounded and protected by family members as protesters shouted at her, telling her to leave the country.