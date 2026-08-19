‘I was swimming at the back of the van’: Fadiel Adams on his arrest

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National Coloured Congress leader Fadiel Adams appears at the Pinetown magistrate’s court on May 13 2026, where he applied for bail on three charges of fraud and two charges of defeating the ends of justice. Picture:

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National Coloured Congress MP Fadiel Adams has told the Madlanga commission he was “swimming” at the back of the police van when he was transported from the Western Cape to KwaZulu-Natal after his arrest in May.

The political killings task team [PKTT] had arrested Adams on charges of fraud and defeating the ends of justice. He is currently out on bail of R10,000.

On Wednesday Adams appeared at the commission to respond to allegations, including that he obtained unauthorised classified documents about crime intelligence illegally and handled them “recklessly”.

He started by giving his background, describing himself as a person who had spent his life fighting against criminality, corruption and maladministration.

Speaking about events surrounding his arrests, Adams said: “It was the worst storm Cape Town had experienced. I was swimming at the back of the van.”

He said despite the city experiencing a schedule 8 storm, the van had no protective covering. As a result, he intends to pursue that matter in court, he said.

“I regard my own arrest as an example of what I believe may constitute an abuse of power.”

Adams’ appearance at the commission is set to assist the commission to establish whether he was part of those who worked at the Independent Directorate Against Corruption (Idac) during their “orchestrated attack” on some intelligence officers, including crime intelligence boss Lt-Gen Dumisani Khumalo.

Khumalo was arrested after Adams had submitted an affidavit to Idac, alleging that crime intelligence was involved in irregular appointments and misuse of secret funds, among other things.

The case against Khumalo and other crime intelligence officers is expected to be formally withdrawn when they appear at the Pretoria magistrate’s court.

This comes after evidence before the commission revealed that former Idac head, advocate Andrea Johnson, may have abused her powers when they charged Khumalo and his co-accused for the appointment of Brig Dineo Mokwele.

Sowetan