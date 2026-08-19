Withheld certificates and a decade of NSFAS failures

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Public Protector Kholeka Gcaleka offered scathing criticism of the National Student Financial Aid Scheme and higher education & training minister Buti Manamela and his predecessors at a briefing on Tuesday. Picture:

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The National Student Financial Aid Scheme (NSFAS) and the department of higher education and training are failing students, stifling their hopes of tertiary qualifications and hobbling their job prospects, according to a damning public protector report.

NSFAS is charged with providing bursaries and loans to eligible students but has lurched from one crisis to the next for more than a decade, frequently leaving vulnerable young adults in the lurch. Students have regularly protested over unpaid fees and allowances, substandard accommodation facilities and the challenges they face in resolving problems with NSFAS.

The public protector, which started an investigation into the scheme after student complaints, released its interim findings on Tuesday. The assessment, set out in a notice issued in terms of section 79 of the Public Protector Act, gives stakeholders 60 days to respond.

The report finds that NSFAS, the minister of higher education & training, and higher education institutions are wanting on multiple fronts. Public Protector Kholeka Gcaleka said NSFAS was plagued by persistent governance instability, administrative weakness and inadequate systems.

“These deficiencies have impaired its ability to discharge its statutory mandate effectively, efficiently and in a manner consistent with the standards expected of a public entity entrusted with public funds and vulnerable beneficiaries,” she said, noting that it had been placed under administration three times since 2018 and received a disclaimer from the auditor-general for its 2024/25 annual report.

A disclaimer indicates the auditor-general has been unable to form an audit opinion — either because financial records were missing or because access to them was blocked by management.

Gcaleka also took aim at higher education & training minister Buti Manamela and his predecessors for failing to implement the recommendations of a 2022 ministerial task team report on student funding. The report recommended a mixed model, in which government-supported loans were introduced for students who did not qualify for bursaries because they came from households above the annual income threshold of R350,000.

Four years later, NSFAS has provided only a handful of loans to students — Manamela told parliament in April that it had approved just 1,561 loans for 2026, compared with 900,000 bursaries.

The public protector made a swathe of recommendations, giving the NSFAS board 30 days to comply with her recommendations. Her report says NSFAS must:

Devise a detailed implementation plan for the ministerial task team report on student funding, in collaboration with the department of higher education and training.

Draw up a detailed plan for resolving all outstanding student tuition accounts at tertiary education institutions.

Prepare a plan for decentralising NSFAS services so students can obtain support close to where they live or study.

Hold errant officials, past and present, to account.

Adopt and publish binding service standards for funding decisions and appeals.

Develop a digitisation plan.

Gcaleka criticised universities and technical and vocational education training colleges for withholding certificates from students who had completed their studies but had unresolved accounts.

“It limits their ability to access employment, pursue further studies and participate meaningfully in the labour market,” she said and recommended they adopt a less prejudicial approach to debt recovery. The higher education sector’s stance differs from that of basic education, which prohibits schools from withholding report cards from learners with unpaid school fees.

In May, parliament heard that universities were withholding certificates for more than 188,000 students with outstanding debt who had completed their studies to try pressuring them into paying. The department of higher education & training said at the time that it had obtained legal opinion on the matter, which concluded that universities had a legitimate right to recover money owed to them.

Delmaine Christians, the DA’s higher education spokesperson, said the public protector’s report was a damning indictment of Manamela’s performance.

“The ongoing controversies, investigations, failed administrations and the lack of answers to parliament point to a breakdown at NSFAS under the watch of Manamela,” she said, noting that the public protector’s report comes just a week after a high court ruling that suspended Manamela’s appointment of Hlengani Mathebula as NSFAS administrator.

Business Day