‘Farcical’: JP Smith on Fadiel Adams’ claim of instigating ex-gang boss ‘to deal with’ him

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Cape Town MMC JP Smith says National Coloured Congress MP Fadiel Adams has provided no evidence to back his claims. Picture:

City of Cape Town safety and security MMC JP Smith has described National Coloured Congress MP Fadiel Adams’s allegations that Smith “attempted to instigate a former gang boss to deal with him” as farcical.

During his testimony before the Madlanga commission on Wednesday, Adams alleged DA councillor Deidre de Vos and Cape Town’s MMC for housing Carl Pophaim told him Smith attempted to instigate a former gang boss to “deal” with him.

“I have a WhatsApp message and recording from the aforementioned persons alleging alderman JP Smith attempted to instigate a former gang boss to deal with me in a particularly threatening manner,” Adams told the commission.

“I was fortunate the former gang boss had genuinely turned his life around and had left gang-related activities behind. I had to move my family for their safety and was mocked by politicians and their supporters.”

Adams said his interpretation of the allegations was that Smith had instigated a gang boss to act against him, and that was “essentially an alleged attempt on my life”.

He said the allegations started after he spoke out about tenders in the City of Cape Town.

I will look at appropriate action against Mr Adams and DA colleagues he identifies, taking in mind those colleagues have already made public statements which say what Mr Adams is saying is dishonest — JP Smith, Cape Town safety and security MMC

Speaking to Business Day, Smith said Adams has provided no evidence to back his claims, which were denied by DA members De Vos and Pophaim. “They are farcical, utterly farcical,” Smith about the allegations, adding he was talking to his lawyer about appropriate legal steps on the matter.

Smith said Adams opened a criminal case last June on the matter, but nothing came of it. “At the end of June [2025], he made the claims for the first time and approached the police to initiate an investigation but nothing came of it. I presume they found there to be no substance or evidence.”

Smith said Adams “makes all kinds of insane statements” without evidence.

“I forwarded all that stuff to my attorney. I will look at appropriate action against Mr Adams and DA colleagues he identifies, taking in mind those colleagues have already made public statements which say what Mr Adams is saying is dishonest,” he said.

Smith said De Vos and Pophaim denied the allegations made by Adams in a meeting with Cape Town mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis.

Smith described Adams’ allegations as defamatory. “We will have to see what my lawyers say. I will consider taking civil action and possibly criminal action against Mr Adams. De Vos and Pophaim called his claims lies.”

While Adams said he had a recording linking DA members to the claim, Smith said he never heard the recording.

Adams continues with his evidence before the Madlanga commission on Thursday.

Business Day