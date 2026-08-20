WATCH | Police arrest Stuart Scharnick after Sowetan reporter intimidated

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Police have arrested Stuart Scharnick after Sowetan journalist Herman Moloi opened a criminal case of intimidation against him. That followed an incident at the Madlanga commission on Thursday.

Scharnick was arrested after his confrontation with Moloi was captured on video at the commission, where he allegedly confronted and intimidated the journalist over claims that Moloi had posted a video of him on TikTok.

“I decided to open a criminal case because his tone was intimidating and very threatening,” Moloi said.

WATCH | Sowetan journalist Herman Moloi was on Thursday threatened and intimidated at the Madlanga commission by Stuart James Scharnick who is a close associate of suspended deputy national police commissioner Shadrack Sibiya. pic.twitter.com/1kon9QnMqr — Sowetan (@Sowetan1981) August 20, 2026

Scharnick has been described as an associate of Sibiya, the suspended deputy national police commissioner.

Videos of him being bundled into a police van have been circulating on social media. National police spokesperson Brig Athlenda Mathe said she would issue a statement when she had information.

Madlanga commission spokesperson Jeremy Michaels said the commission was concerned about the incident. He said the commission would review the rules governing the conduct of people attending the hearings, while stressing that all members of the public, including Scharnick, have the right to attend the commission.

“I can’t speak for the South African Police Service (SAPS). I speak on behalf of the commission. The commission is obviously concerned about this incident, and, as I say, we will revisit the rules that are in place,” he said.

He said the commission had repeatedly reminded everyone attending the hearings about the rules and expected a certain standard of conduct and decorum.

“We have gone to extraordinary lengths, as you know, to repeatedly remind everyone who is in attendance here of the rules. We have made a number of public statements in terms of what it is that we expect.”

Strict security measures, including metal detectors, had been put in place to ensure everyone’s safety at the commission.

“We as the commission expect a particular level of conduct and decorum from anyone, including all members of the public who come to attend the commission,” he said.

Sowetan