Business steps in to help rescue Johannesburg

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President Cyril Ramaphosa with Standard Bank Group CEO Sim Tshabalala and other business leaders during the launch of phase three of the Government-Business Partnership at Summer Place in Johannesburg on August 20 2026. Picture: Business Day/

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The business sector has pledged resources to support government efforts to address Joburg’s deepening financial and governance crisis, finance minister Enoch Godongwana said, as the country’s biggest city becomes the focus of a new phase of co-operation between the state and corporate South Africa.

“Business is quite keen to work with us. They are also prepared to put up some resources,” Godongwana said in an interview with Business Day.

He said the government was still determining the form and content of the contribution and would engage business further in the coming weeks.

The commitment marks an expansion of the government business partnership into Joburg. Companies have warned that the city’s decline poses a threat to the national economy.

Johannesburg, the country’s economic hub, accounts for about 16% of South Africa’s GDP, according to business leaders who in June called on President Cyril Ramaphosa and the national government to intervene in the city’s crisis.

The city’s metro faces severe financial pressures. Business has previously warned that the city’s adjustment budget is unfunded and that its financial position could put transfers and essential services at risk.

The city owed creditors R25.2bn while holding only R3.9bn in cash, according to figures cited by the business sector in June. Eskom has also threatened to suspend electricity supplies over an unpaid debt of R5.3bn.

The city of Joburg has also been added as one of the areas where the government and business leaders will be focusing on.



Below is a graphic showing the work streams and the CEOs of some of SA largest listed companies will be leading @BDliveSA pic.twitter.com/UKJ5JsBUqt — Thando Maeko (@HelloThando) August 20, 2026

Godongwana said government teams had been sent to work with the City of Johannesburg to identify its key problems and determine what needs to be done. The government will make further announcements once that assessment has been completed.

Discovery CEO Adrian Gore said Joburg was an important starting point for the partnership because of its significance to the country’s economy.

He said he hoped that, if the intervention was successful, the lessons could eventually be applied to other municipalities.

The amount of private sector funding and the mechanism through which it will be provided have yet to be determined. But the commitment signals a shift from business warning about Joburg’s decline to taking a more direct role in the city’s recovery.

The outcome could also provide a template for interventions in other municipalities if the partnership succeeds, Gore said.

Discovery CEO, Adrian Gore on the why the partnership between government and senior business leaders aims to fix Johannesburg @BDliveSA pic.twitter.com/zGzUue07XI — Thando Maeko (@HelloThando) August 20, 2026

The latest initiative builds on calls from business for a more co-ordinated response to Joburg’s problems.

In June, Business Unity South Africa president Mxolisi Mgojo, Gore and Martin Kingston, steering committee chair of Business for South Africa, said the city’s decline undermined the national growth story while a more positive narrative was gaining credibility.

Business had already been funding support for local government reform and contributing to infrastructure repairs, including potholes, traffic signals and inner-city maintenance. The business leaders said those initiatives were real but fragmented and needed to be co-ordinated and scaled.

The new government business programme provides a framework for doing that. The third phase of the partnership is targeting economic growth of more than 3% and the creation of more than a million jobs by 2030. Joburg has been identified as one of the programme’s confidence multipliers, alongside crime and corruption, South Africa’s narrative and youth employment.

From left, parliament director-general Phindile Baleni, finance minister Enoch Godongwana, President Cyril Ramaphosa, Business Leadership South Africa chair Adrian Gore and former Sars commissioner Edward Kieswetter at the launch of phase 3 of the Government-Business Partnership in Johannesburg on August 20 2026. Picture: Business Day/ (Freddy Mavunda)

It sits alongside growth drivers including mining, tourism, infrastructure and agriculture, while energy and freight and ports are identified as growth enablers.

The partnership will operate through a joint strategic oversight committee chaired by the director-general in the presidency, Phindile Baleni, and Kingston.

Senior government officials, state-owned enterprises and agencies will work with business representatives, including CEO sponsors and focal area leads. Business will participate directly in workstreams dealing with the identified priorities.

Business Day