Ze Nxumalo fights back as Steve Motsumi moves to wind up his property empire

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Politically connected businessmen Ze Nxumalo and Steve Motsumi, previously linked through explosive testimony at the Madlanga Commission, are now on opposite sides of a multimillion-rand battle.

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The relationship between politically connected businessmen Ze Nxumalo and Steve Motsumi has taken a dramatic turn, with the pair now on opposite sides of a multimillion-rand financial fight that could determine the future of Nxumalo’s property company.

Motsumi, a director of financial services firm Vhazwimi Factors, is driving an application to have Nxumalo’s Zig Property Management wound up over an alleged unpaid debt, but Nxumalo has hit back, accusing the company of using insolvency proceedings to pressure him into paying a debt he says is genuinely disputed.

The latest salvo is contained in a 58-page answering affidavit filed by Nxumalo on August 17 in the Johannesburg high court, where he describes the winding-up application as an abuse of court process.

The affidavit brings Motsumi and Nxumalo into the same litigation spotlight after their names previously became linked during testimony before the Madlanga Commission of Inquiry into allegations of political interference and improper influence within the South African Police Service.

Former SAPS Organised Crime Unit head Maj-Gen Richard Shiburi told the commission that he feared Motsumi, who has mining interests in the North West, and described him as being close to Nxumalo.

The latest legal battle provides a rare glimpse into what appears to have been a business relationship that has deteriorated into a bitter dispute over millions of rand.

Nxumalo, the sole director of Zig, confirms in his affidavit that he has read the founding affidavit deposed to by Motsumi on behalf of Vhazwimi.

At the heart of the dispute is a funding arrangement between Zig and Vhazwimi which Nxumalo says was not the straightforward loan transaction now being portrayed by the creditor.

Vhazwimi has launched proceedings seeking the winding-up of Zig, relying on an alleged debt of millions of rand. Nxumalo, however, says the company’s relationship with Vhazwimi was based on a revolving funding facility, similar to an overdraft, which allowed Zig to draw money when required.

According to Nxumalo, the arrangement did not require Zig to repay the entire amount by the end of February 2026, as Vhazwimi allegedly claims.

Instead, he says Zig was permitted to access further funding after substantially repaying or settling the previous amount drawn.

Nxumalo says the company had already made substantial payments towards the facility, with the latest payment of R500,000 made in June.

“The alleged indebtedness on which Vhazwimi relies is disputed on bona fide and reasonable grounds. The full outstanding amount was not due and payable by the end of February 2026. Zig has been and continues to make payments in respect of the facility, as it has done in the past. Vhazwimi is attempting to collect a debt that is not due and payable, even though Zig is servicing it,” the affidavit states.

The present application to have Zig wound up is an abuse of this court’s process. This is because Vhazwimi is effectively using this application to enforce payment of a debt that I dispute is due and payable — Ze Nxumalo

The dispute over when the money became payable is significant because Vhazwimi is not simply pursuing ordinary debt recovery.

Instead, Motsumi’s company is asking for Zig to be wound up — a drastic step that could place the company’s assets and business operations under threat.

Nxumalo argues that Vhazwimi has already chosen to pursue him personally over the alleged debt under separate action proceedings, and that it should therefore not be allowed to use liquidation proceedings to apply additional pressure on him and his company.

He says the same alleged debt underpins both matters.

According to the affidavit, Vhazwimi’s personal claim against him as surety is for the same amount it relies on in seeking Zig’s liquidation.

The latest dispute comes as Motsumi’s business dealings continue to come under scrutiny at the Madlanga commission.

During his testimony on August 17, controversial businessman Vusimuzi “Cat” Matlala confirmed that a company linked to Motsumi had lent and advanced R5m to one of his companies, adding another layer to the growing picture of Motsumi’s financial and business reach.

Nxumalo argues that if Vhazwimi succeeds against him personally, the alleged debt would be recovered from him and Zig would no longer be liable for it.

“The present application to have Zig wound up is an abuse of this court’s process. This is because Vhazwimi is effectively using this application to enforce payment of a debt that I dispute is due and payable,” Nxumalo says.

The businessman also takes aim at the suggestion that Zig is financially incapable of meeting its obligations.

In a potentially significant counter to Vhazwimi’s insolvency case, Nxumalo says Zig currently has approximately R30m in assets against liabilities of about R23m.

That, he argues, means the company is commercially solvent and has sufficient assets to satisfy the alleged debt.

He further says the company’s property holdings will be supported by independent valuations before the matter is heard.

The affidavit also includes a cash-flow forecast which Nxumalo says projects monthly net revenue of R218,000 and annual net revenue of R2.616m by the end of July 2027.

“Vhazwimi seeks to wind up a company that is both factually and commercially solvent. It seeks to do so despite the fact that Zig can, and does, meet its current debts and that its assets far exceed its liabilities,” Nxumalo states.

Nxumalo’s version also places a new figure into the dispute.

While Vhazwimi’s case has centred on an alleged R2.9m indebtedness, Nxumalo says the original facility advanced to Zig was R4m and that the company had already repaid R2m.

He says R1.5m had been paid to Vhazwimi by February 2026, while additional payments were made afterwards, including the R500,000 payment in June.

His version is that Vhazwimi’s demand for the entire outstanding amount by the end of February was inconsistent with the parties’ agreement.

The businessman says the facility operated more like a revolving credit arrangement, with Vhazwimi securing its profit or mark-up upfront rather than requiring a fixed monthly repayment amount.

According to Nxumalo, this meant Zig could continue accessing funding provided it serviced the facility and settled amounts drawn before accessing additional funds.

The distinction is central to the battle because it goes directly to whether the alleged debt was due and payable when Vhazwimi launched its insolvency proceedings.

Nxumalo says it was not. He says the payment arrangement he proposed in April was made in response to a demand that did not reflect what he says was the true agreement between the parties.

“The payment arrangement was sent in response to a demand that did not reflect the true agreement between the parties. In this regard, I set out above that Zig had access to a revolving credit facility with Vhazwimi, which Zig could access only after the previous amount had been repaid. This is why the amount of R400,000 was factored in at the outset, as it represented the profit to be made on the amount accessed,” the affidavit states.

The affidavit presents a sharply different picture from the one contained in Vhazwimi’s case.

Instead of a businessman and company refusing or being unable to pay their debts, Nxumalo portrays Zig as an operating business servicing a revolving facility while disputing the timing and enforceability of the creditor’s demand.

He also says Vhazwimi’s own decision to institute separate action proceedings demonstrates that the debt is disputed.

Zig’s legal team has already taken exception to Vhazwimi’s particulars of claim in the separate action against Nxumalo, with Nxumalo saying the creditor has not responded and further legal steps will follow.

The winding-up application, he argues, should therefore be dismissed or at least stayed pending the outcome of those proceedings.

For Motsumi, the dispute represents a significant escalation from the financial relationship described in the papers to a direct legal confrontation with a businessman he was previously described as being close to.

For Nxumalo, it is now a fight not only over the alleged R2.9m debt but over whether Vhazwimi can use insolvency machinery to force payment while the underlying debt remains contested.

And while the dispute is commercial on its face, its protagonists give it a much wider significance.

Both Motsumi and Nxumalo have featured prominently in the political and policing controversies at the Madlanga commission, where their alleged connections to senior SAPS figures have come under scrutiny.

Nxumalo is asking that the winding-up application be dismissed with costs, alternatively that it be stayed until the separate action proceedings over the disputed debt have been determined.