WE’RE HIRING | Senior video and audio producer/editor

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Hill on Empire, the Arena Holdings headquarters in Parktown, Johannesburg. Picture: SUPPLIED.

POSITION: SENIOR VIDEO & AUDIO PRODUCER/EDITOR

REPORTING TO: HEAD OF AUDIO & VIDEO DEPARTMENT; DIGITAL HUB LOCATION: PARKTOWN, JOHANNESBURG

WHY JOIN ARENA HOLDINGS?

Arena Holdings is a news and entertainment content provider and one of Africa’s largest English-language news publishers. It owns iconic news titles including the Sunday Times, Sowetan and Business Day. Arena also broadcasts on DStv through Business Day TV, Ignition and The Home Channel, and owns three film production and distribution assets — Empire Entertainment, Indigenous Film Distribution and Ochre Moving Pictures.

Arena is also home to Africa’s longest-running independent recording label and music publisher, Gallo Music.

ROLE OVERVIEW

Our Digital Hub is looking for a Senior Video & Audio Producer/Editor to join our multimedia team and help shape digital storytelling across some of South Africa’s leading news and lifestyle brands.

We are looking for a creative, highly skilled and digitally-savvy storyteller who can conceptualise, produce, shoot, edit and publish compelling video and audio content.

The ideal candidate will have a cutting-edge portfolio, a strong understanding of local and international digital trends, and the ability to tell stories that inform, engage and resonate with audiences across multiple platforms.

You will need to be comfortable working at speed, under pressure and across multiple projects, while maintaining the highest editorial and production standards.

KEY RESPONSIBILITIES

· Conceptualise, produce, shoot, edit and publish high-quality video and audio content across Arena’s news and lifestyle platforms.

· Produce engaging breaking news, interviews, explainers, social videos, podcasts, documentaries and long-form content.

· Manage the full production process, from story development and scripting to recording, editing, packaging and publishing.

· Develop innovative, audience-focused approaches to visual and audio storytelling.

· Write scripts, headlines, captions and supporting copy for multimedia content.

· Repurpose content into engaging, platform-specific formats for digital and social audiences.

· Collaborate with journalists, editors and producers to identify and develop multimedia story opportunities.

· Co-ordinate interviews, contributors, locations, schedules and production requirements.

· Stay ahead of local and international video, audio, social and audience trends.

· Develop content ideas that drive audience engagement, reach and revenue.

· Work across multiple Arena brands, tailoring content for different audiences and platforms.

· Work weekends and after hours when required by the news cycle.

EXPERIENCE

· Bachelor’s degree or diploma in journalism, audiovisual engineering, or a related field.

· Experience in the audio and video industry, digital newsroom or a related field.

· Valid driver’s licence.

· Ability to work quickly and accurately under pressure.

· Self-motivated with the ability to work effectively within a team.

· Excellent communication skills.

· Unimpeachable integrity.

WHAT WE’RE LOOKING FOR

· Exceptional video and audio storytelling skills with a strong editorial instinct.

· Highly proficient in video and audio recording and editing software, such as Adobe Creative Suite, CapCut and Audacity.

· Ability to deliver high-quality content quickly and accurately under pressure.

· Creative, digitally savvy pieces and always looking for new ways to tell stories.

· Ability to manage multiple projects and collaborate across newsrooms and brands.

· Self-motivated, adaptable and comfortable working independently.

· Passionate about journalism, storytelling and the digital media landscape.

· Committed to accuracy, ethics and editorial integrity.

· Experience using AI and emerging technologies in digital storytelling will be an advantage.

· Understanding of audience analytics and content performance.

HOW TO APPLY

Qualified applicants may submit their CV, cover letter and two references to mediarecruitment@arena.africa.

Please indicate “Senior Video & Audio Producer/Editor” in the subject line of your application.

Closing Date: 31 August 2026