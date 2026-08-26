Chicken rules the roost as South Africans look for more value from fast food

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From Nando’s family meals to “near me” chicken searches, consumers are becoming more intentional about what—and where—they eat.

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South Africans are eating fewer burgers, looking beyond the cheapest meal and putting more emphasis on quality, portion size and value.

And when it comes to what they’re hungry for, chicken is firmly at the top of the list, with two out of every three of the top 10 “near me” searches for takeaways being for chicken brands, once again cementing chicken as the country’s undisputed fast-food category leader.

These are among the findings of the 2026 Fast Food and QSR Industry Report, a market research publication analysing performance, growth trends and consumer habits across the fast-food sector.

The research explores the latest data and trends shaping how South Africans decide what to eat and where they spend their money. Contributors include Rogerwilco brand strategist Mongezi Mtati, Shaun Pearson of tech implementation company YOUKNOW Technologies, Andrew Fulton of data-driven consumer analytics and research business Eight20, Col’Cacchio CMO Jennifer Hole and Kagiso ‘Freedom’ Sebediela, founder and CEO of the Freedom Hospitality Group.

Together, they found that South Africa’s fast-food industry is entering a more strategically competitive phase, with brands no longer competing on menu items alone. Consumer demands for convenience, accessibility and value are shaping purchasing behaviour, prompting industry players to fight for relevance through store footprints, pricing, promotions, digital engagement, delivery, brand positioning and occasion-led marketing.

Nowhere is this more evident than in the continued dominance of chicken. Chicken brands perform strongly across everything from searches to consumption — not simply because consumers prefer chicken, but because it fits modern household needs for familiarity, accessibility, shareability and value.

New research details what fast foods consumers are choosing, and how the fight for popularity is happening mostly within the chicken chains. (2026 Fast Food and QSR Industry Report)

The findings also challenge long-held assumptions about loyalty. While established brands continue to benefit from strong awareness and extensive footprints, consumers are increasingly willing to try alternatives when they believe they can get better value.

This was evident in the rise of brands such as Pedros, demonstrating that growth is not reserved for the biggest players. Relevance, accessibility and a compelling value offering can be just as attractive as a familiar name.

Search visibility shows that while chicken comes out tops, burgers remain popular, with McDonald’s capturing more than 12% of search visibility. Together, McDonald’s and KFC account for more than a quarter of all fast-food search visibility, highlighting the powerful role chicken and burger brands continue to play in shaping consumer demand.

Location-based searches were dominated by KFC, McDonald’s, Debonairs and Chicken Licken as the brands consumers are most likely to search for when looking for a nearby meal, suggesting that physical location remains a significant competitive advantage.

“Consumers may be exposed to new campaigns, promotions and viral moments, but when it comes to making a purchase, accessibility often determines where they ultimately spend their money,” the report found.

The fast-food market is also no longer simply a battle between categories. Instead, some of the fiercest competition is happening within chicken itself. KFC, Chicken Licken, Hungry Lion, Pedros and Nando’s are competing for consumers who already know they want chicken and are simply deciding where to buy it.

Beneath chicken’s broad dominance lies a growing appetite for specifics. The highest-volume searches relate to Nando’s menu items, with “Nando’s full chicken”, “Nando’s specials” and “Nando’s family meal” topping the list.

“This reflects a consumer who is increasingly searching for specific products tied to occasions, whether feeding a family, sharing a meal or satisfying a craving. The battle for market share is becoming more nuanced, moving beyond brand awareness to winning highly intentional searches linked to meals, moments, flavour and value,” the report stated.

“Importantly, consumers are not necessarily searching for the cheapest option. They are searching for the option that feels most worthwhile. Brands such as Hungry Lion, Pedros and Roman’s Pizza continue to perform strongly because they combine affordability with generous portions, familiarity and flavour.”

The growing influence of delivery apps, social media platforms, review sites and artificial intelligence is also reshaping how consumers discover fast food. Rather than moving directly from a search engine to a brand website, consumers are navigating an increasingly fragmented digital journey. Across the category, delivery platforms such as Uber Eats and Mr D account for 14% of search visibility, while social media profiles and review platforms also compete for consumer attention.

The final takeaway is that budget constraints have not diminished the role of fast food in everyday life — they have changed the standards by which brands are judged. For hungry consumers in a hurry, it is no longer simply about the lowest price. Convenience, flavour, value, portion size and accessibility are increasingly what make a meal feel worth ordering.