WATCH LIVE | Cross-examination of ‘Cat’ Matlala continues at Madlanga commission

The cross-examination of alleged criminal syndicate kingpin Vusimusi “Cat” Matlala is continuing at the Madlanga commission of inquiry on Wednesday.
Video courtesy of SABC
TimesLIVE
The cross-examination of alleged criminal syndicate kingpin Vusimusi “Cat” Matlala is continuing at the Madlanga commission of inquiry on Wednesday.
Video courtesy of SABC
TimesLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.