Home Affairs blocks 300,000 IDs amid fraud crackdown

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Home affairs minister Dr Leon Schreiber says the vast majority of identity theft cases involved the old green ID book.

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South Africa has blocked about 300,000 identity documents linked to suspected fraud, home affairs minister Dr Leon Schreiber has revealed, as the department steps up efforts to tackle identity theft and replace vulnerable green ID books with more secure smart ID cards.

Schreiber spoke to the Sunday Times on Monday after opening the new home affairs office at the Cape Town Civic Centre.

The issue of identity fraud has come under renewed scrutiny following the case of former Miss South Africa finalist Chidimma Adetshina, whose citizenship and immigration status have become the subject of a contentious legal battle.

Adetshina, 25, was born in Soweto to a Nigerian father and Mozambican mother. Home affairs has alleged that her birth registration was processed using an identity document issued in the name of Sara Moyo.

Her case has put a spotlight on identity fraud, while ordinary South Africans continue to report stolen identities and discrepancies in their home affairs records.

Schreiber said the vast majority of identity theft cases involved the old green ID book.

There are currently about 16-million green ID book holders in South Africa, he said.

“I think we have about 300,000 blocked IDs that we are still working through where there is a court order. This is where we have picked up duplicate IDs, or we pick up someone who might be illegal in the country and are then able to put a block on it,” he said.

Schreiber said the transition from green ID books to smart ID cards was critical to addressing identity fraud because of the security weaknesses associated with the older documents.

“The green ID book is not secure. It’s a manual document, and it has a manual photograph. If someone steals it and they swap the photograph, you start going down this road of identity theft,” he said.

“That is why we are focused on expanding access to the smart ID card, which is much more secure and has a lot of advanced security features.”

He said the department was also moving away from relying on paper-based systems because physical documents could be manipulated.

“We live in the age of fraud and scams, which is why we have rolled out the electronic travel authorisation recently,” he said.

Chidimma Adetshina seen with her mother Anabela Carlos Runga where she addressed the media about her court case. (Yoliswa Sobuwa )

Meanwhile, Adetshina appeared in the Cape Town regional court last week, where proceedings were postponed to February next year.

Magistrate Reema Khorana said she needed more time to consider the evidence and complex legal issues raised during the proceedings.

The court heard that immigration officer Adrian Jackson believed the Immigration Act empowered officers to arrest and detain people considered to be illegally in the country.

In his affidavit, Jackson said home affairs had issued a public statement on August 7 2024, indicating that preliminary investigations suggested Adetshina’s birth had been registered using an identity document issued in the name of Moyo.

Further investigations, he said, found that her birth registration had been processed in contravention of the Births and Deaths Registration Act.

Jackson said that after her status was questioned, Adetshina travelled to Nigeria, accepted Nigerian citizenship and obtained Nigerian passports for herself and her son.

However, Khorana made it clear that the magistrate’s court was not deciding whether Adetshina should be deported.

“The decision of what the court is required to decide on is a confirmation of detention for deportation,” she said.

She cautioned against describing the proceedings as a deportation order, stressing that home affairs had made the decision to deport Adetshina and that any challenge to that decision had to be brought through the appropriate legal process.

The distinction is crucial.

The magistrate’s court is dealing with whether Adetshina’s detention should be confirmed for deportation purposes and whether her continued detention would be in the interests of justice.

The underlying decisions affecting her immigration status and proposed deportation are being challenged separately in the high court.

Khorana said the magistrate’s court did not have the power to review or overturn those decisions and could not usurp the powers of the high court.

She also rejected any suggestion that she had previously ordered Adetshina to regularise her stay in South Africa.

The postponement follows several developments since home affairs brought Adetshina before the court on June 9 after determining that she was an illegal foreigner.

Adetshina challenged the basis for her continued detention and placed further evidence before the court.

Khorana said it had become apparent during the proceedings that there was confusion about the nature of the application, the powers of the magistrate’s court and the evidence that needed to be placed before it.

The court subsequently directed the parties to file further affidavits.

Khorana said she could not decide the matter based simply on arguments made by lawyers from the bar. The evidence had to be properly placed before the court, allowing both sides an opportunity to respond.

“The interest of justice is not plucked from the air. It is taken from the evidence that is placed before the court,” she said.

Documents before the court showed that Adetshina had been notified of home affairs’ decisions and her rights to challenge them through mechanisms provided for in the Immigration Act.

According to the documents, home affairs had determined that she should be deported to her country of origin and had declared her a prohibited person.

Adetshina has indicated that she intends to challenge those decisions.

Khorana said those challenges had to be dealt with in the appropriate forums.

For now, Adetshina has been released under the same conditions previously imposed. She must remain at the address provided to the authorities and report regularly to an immigration officer.

She has also been warned to return to court when the matter resumes on February 23.

The postponement is therefore not a ruling in Adetshina’s favour on deportation, nor does it set aside home affairs’ decisions.

It simply means that the magistrate’s determination on whether her detention should be confirmed has been pushed into next year while the court considers the evidence and the legal processes already under way.

Khorana said she could have delivered judgment sooner had it not been necessary to clarify the legal position and evidence before the court.

Asked about the case, Schreiber said Adetshina had initiated the court proceedings, rather than home affairs.

“People have the right to go to court, but from our perspective we are defending the action we have taken. We will allow the court process to run its course,” he said.

On Adetshina’s high court challenge against home affairs, Schreiber said the department was opposing the case and would allow the court process to take its course.