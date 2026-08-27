‘I do not know Katiso Molefe’: ex-Hawks head Godfrey Lebeya at Madlanga commission

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Former Hawks head Godfrey Lebeya says he does not know murder accused Katiso Molefe. File photo:

Former Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation (DPCI, or the Hawks) head Lt-Gen Godfrey Lebeya has told the Madlanga commission of inquiry he does not know murder accused Katiso Molefe.

Previous witnesses at the commission alleged Hawks officers sent by Lebeya attempted to disrupt Molefe’s arrest in December 2024.

Molefe faces a murder charge related to the assassination of engineer Armand Swart. The engineer for a company called QTech was shot 23 times in Vereeniging on April 17 2024.

A secret witness, an investigator in the Molefe case, testified at the Madlanga commission that when police went to the house of Molefe, who is the alleged assassination mastermind, to arrest him, officers purported to have been sent by Lebeya attempted to interfere with the operation.

On the day of Molefe’s arrest, the Hawks went to the scene to verify whether the operation was conducted by legitimate police officers. Their deployment came after Lebeya allegedly received a call about suspected bogus cops conducting a raid at the house under his instructions.

Taking to the witness box for the first time on Thursday in a bid to clear his name, Lebeya told the commission he did not know Molefe. Lebeya said he was contacted by a man known as Malcolm X.

“I directed two senior managers to verify the allegations about persons who were said to be claiming to be members of the DPCI and to have been sent by me. I have never instructed members of the DPCI to interrupt a legitimate police operation,” Lebeya said.

He continues with his testimony.

Business Day