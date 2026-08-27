Matlala tells of money links between Sibiya and Fannie Nkosi

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Alleged Cartel boss Vusimuzi "Cat" Matlala testifies before the Madlanga Commission of Inquiry at the Brigitte Mabandla Justice College in Pretoria. Picture: Freddy Mavunda © Business Day

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Corruption accused Vusimuzi “Cat” Matlala on Wednesday backed up allegations that deputy national commissioner Lt-Gen Shadrack Sibiya collected money from questionable sources in the criminal underworld.

During cross-examination at the Madlanga commission of inquiry investigating allegations of criminal infiltration in law enforcement agencies, Matlala testified about his April 15 2025 meeting with KwaZulu-Natal provincial commissioner Lt-Gen Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi.

He said he told the top cop about information he received about payments made to Sibiya by other people. He did not give names, saying he feared to self-incriminate.

Sibiya faces allegations of being bankrolled by Matlala, who was awarded a R228m tender with the South African Police Service (SAPS). He is on suspension.

Matlala said Mkhwanazi asked him if Sibiya was collecting money from anyone in Gauteng.

“I said yes,” Matlala told the commission.

He said he based his answer on a conversation he had with a police officer, Sgt Fannie Nkosi, who is close to him and to Sibiya. He said Nkosi told him he collected money on behalf of Sibiya.

Police crime intelligence head Lt-Gen Dumisani Khumalo previously testified at the commission about a CCTV recording showing Nkosi on November 27 2024 collecting a bag from the house of murder accused Katiso Molefe.

It was unclear what was in the bag, but Khumalo described Nkosi as a link between Sibiya’s office and Matlala and Molefe.

CCTV footage showing officer Fani Nkosi at the house of Katiso Molefe. (Madlanga co)

Sibiya in his evidence denied Nkosi “acted as a middleman for the passing of money to or through me”.

The commission’s latest preliminary report recommended Sibiya be investigated over corruption allegations. Sibiya has not been charged yet with the allegations.

Matlala did not want to disclose more details about his meeting with Mkhwanazi, saying it formed part of his legal strategy because he believes his meeting with Mkhwanazi, arranged by former police minister Bheki Cele, led to his arrest on attempted murder charges on May 14 2025.

“I still have a case I have to present in court. I am already saying a lot here, meaning that at least leave me with half, I can go to court with half. So, do not take everything. Because now you want me to disclose everything here and I will be left with nothing. Just do not strip me naked, please,” Matlala said.

He told the commission he was also asked by Mkhwanazi about security company boss Steve Motsumi.

Matlala previously testified Motsumi lent him R5m when his business was in trouble.

“I said I do not know if Steve Motsumi was giving Gen Sibiya money. I cannot say what I do not know,” Matlala told the commission.

Sibiya has been listed as among top cops who visited the late taxi boss and alleged “Big Five” cartel leader Jothan Msibi.

Matlala used to render protection services to Msibi and told the commission that former KwaZulu-Natal Hawks head Maj-Gen Lesetja Senona also used to visit Msibi.

Senona told the commission he first met Matlala at his wedding in Soshanguve, but Matlala said that before the wedding he used to see Senona at Msibisi’s farm.

Senona also shared documents with Matlala about the complaint of Esmael Nangy against police, accusing them of torturing him when he was arrested on kidnapping charges.

Senona told the commission he sent the police documents to Matlala to warn him about Nangy, who stayed in the same estate as Matlala.

Matlala contradicted the testimony and told the commission that Senona sent him the documents asking him to talk to Nangy about withdrawing the complaint he laid against Senona’s team and Mkhwanazi in his capacity as provincial police commissioner.

Matlala told the commission that was what Senona proposed to him to do as a favour to the police. Matlala at the time said he sought assistance for someone close to police HR head Lt-Gen Lineo Nkhuoa to speak to her on his behalf.

He said he met Mkhwanazi because he was looking for someone to speak to Nkhuoa when his company, Medicare24, had nonperformance issues. He said he was told Mkhwanazi was close to Nkhuoa.

Matlala said he spoke to Nangy and agreed to withdraw the complaint, but Nangy’s brother in-law refused to do so.

Business Day