PODCAST | Building climate-resilient societies through collaboration

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By working together, businesses, governments, and research, academic and community organisations can help create a more climate-secure and sustainable future.

Climate-related disasters are occurring with greater frequency and intensity, placing pressure on infrastructure, economies and vulnerable populations.

As a result, climate resilience and disaster preparedness are becoming urgent priorities for governments, businesses and communities alike.

At the same time, environmental, social and governance (ESG) leaders increasingly recognise that climate resilience is not only about managing risk, but also about creating long-term value and supporting sustainable development.

Partnerships across the public and private sectors, as well as research, academic and community organisations, can play a critical role in building societal resilience.

The third episode of the latest Sanlam ESG Barometer podcast explores this approach through a focus on Santam’s Partnership for Risk and Resilience programme, unpacking the importance of cross-sector collaboration and what practical actions organisations can take to build a more climate-resilient future.

Hosted by Andile Khumalo, CEO of KhumaloCo and co-founder of the annual Sanlam ESG Barometer report, the three-part series explores the trends, opportunities and challenges shaping ESG practices across South Africa and beyond.

Joining Khumalo for this important discussion are Dr Moses Khangale, manager of stakeholder programmes at Santam Insurance, and Amy Pieterse, senior researcher at the Council for Scientific and Industrial Research.

Listen now:

About the Sanlam ESG Barometer report

Launched in 2023, the annual Sanlam ESG Barometer report — researched by Krutham and presented in partnership with Business Day — examines how listed companies in South Africa and Kenya are evolving their business operations to deliver stronger ESG outcomes over the long term.

To coincide with South Africa hosting the G20 and B20 in 2025, the third edition focused on the real-world impact of the B20. It provided insight into what makes a B20 recommendation move beyond a policy proposal to deliver meaningful results.

For more information or to download the reports, visit the Sanlam ESG Barometer website.

This article was sponsored by Sanlam.