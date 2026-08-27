Research exposes deadly gaps in care for ectopic pregnancies

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Nearly half of ectopic pregnancy deaths could have been avoided.

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When Nontando* developed abdominal pain followed by spotting, she assumed she was about to start her period. But when the pain became unbearable, her boyfriend rushed her to Khayelitsha Hospital.

There, she received the shock of her life: she had an ectopic pregnancy.

“I was not even aware that I was pregnant. I was shocked and scared when the doctors told me that I had lost my pregnancy. I could not hear anything after that. My mind went blank,” she said.

Nontando’s experience highlights the often subtle and easily overlooked symptoms of ectopic pregnancy, a potentially life-threatening condition that requires urgent diagnosis and treatment.

Research by Dr Maria Mmaphefo Maluleka, a registrar in Family and Primary Health Care at Sefako Makgatho Health Sciences University, found that delays in recognising and treating ectopic pregnancies continue to cost women their lives.

According to the Saving Mothers 2020–23 report, 103 women died from ectopic pregnancy-related causes during the reporting period. Of these deaths, 82% involved some form of suboptimal care, while 45% were considered clearly avoidable.

Maluleka said the findings showed that many deaths could potentially have been prevented through earlier diagnosis and timely intervention.

“South Africa needs a dependable health system that recognises ectopic pregnancy at the first consultation, confirms pregnancy promptly, provides urgent ultrasound for stable women, transfers patients safely and ensures immediate surgery for women with ruptured ectopic pregnancies or haemorrhagic shock,” she said.

Ultrasound is valuable, but its absence must never delay referral of a clinically unstable woman. A woman with a positive pregnancy test and acute abdominal findings needs urgent surgical assessment and haemorrhage control, not prolonged diagnostic delays. — Dr Maria Mmaphefo Maluleka, a registrar in Family and Primary Health Care at Sefako Makgatho Health Sciences University

“The finding that 45% of deaths were clearly avoidable means that timely and competent care could save many of these women.”

She said ectopic pregnancy should not only be viewed as a clinical emergency, but also as an indicator of the quality and responsiveness of the country’s primary and district healthcare systems.

The World Health Organization similarly emphasises that early diagnosis and timely intervention are essential to reducing maternal illness and deaths from ectopic pregnancy.

Maluleka said ectopic pregnancy often presents with non-specific symptoms that can mimic other conditions. In resource-limited settings, delays in accessing ultrasound or beta-human chorionic gonadotropin (β-hCG) testing can become life-threatening.

Patient-related factors can also contribute to delays, including delayed health-seeking behaviour, poor recognition of warning signs and uncertainty about pregnancy status.

“Early ectopic pregnancy may cause only mild or intermittent abdominal pain and light bleeding, which women might mistake for a normal period, miscarriage or ordinary pregnancy discomfort,” she said.

“Some women may not realise they are pregnant because they have continued to experience what they believe are regular periods or because they are using contraception.”

Young age, limited health literacy, an unintended pregnancy, fear of judgement, lack of family support and mental health or substance-use problems may further delay women from seeking care.

Socioeconomic circumstances can make matters worse.

Maluleka said poverty, transport costs, long distances to health facilities and reliance on home remedies or traditional healers could result in women reaching healthcare facilities only when their condition had deteriorated.

She urged women who could be pregnant to seek urgent medical attention if they develop abdominal pain or vaginal bleeding, particularly if these symptoms are accompanied by dizziness, fainting or weakness.

Healthcare workers should consider ectopic pregnancy whenever there is a possibility of pregnancy combined with lower abdominal or pelvic pain, particularly one-sided pain, vaginal bleeding or spotting, a missed or unusually late period, dizziness, weakness, fainting or collapse.

Other warning signs include sweating, confusion, extreme weakness, low blood pressure and unexplained anaemia.

Maluleka’s study found that anaemia was documented in 136 women, abdominal pain in 83 and vaginal bleeding in 62.

“These findings reinforce that abdominal pain, bleeding and pallor must be treated as a potentially dangerous combination,” she said.

“The absence of vaginal bleeding does not exclude ectopic pregnancy. A woman does not need to have the complete triad of pain, bleeding and anaemia. Some women may present with atypical symptoms such as gastric pain, vomiting, dizziness or collapse.”

Women living in rural and disadvantaged communities may face an even greater risk because several delays can occur simultaneously, from recognising symptoms and deciding to seek care, to reaching a facility and being assessed, diagnosed and referred.

“These women may have to travel long distances or pay transport costs. Staff shortages and difficulties retaining experienced clinicians can further delay recognition,” Maluleka said.

She said the findings highlighted vulnerabilities at district healthcare level.

“Ultrasound is valuable, but its absence must never delay referral of a clinically unstable woman. A woman with a positive pregnancy test and acute abdominal findings needs urgent surgical assessment and haemorrhage control, not prolonged diagnostic delays,” she said.

* not her real name