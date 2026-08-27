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WATCH LIVE | Julius Mkhwanazi and co-accused in court

Deputy EMPD chief and four others accused of torturing victim during interrogation

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TimesLIVE

Suspended Ekurhuleni Metro Police department deputy chief Julius Mkhwanazi and four others are expected to appear in the Brakpan magistrate’s court on Thursday after their arrests in connection with the 2022 murder of Emmanuel Mbense.

Mbense was allegedly tortured to death during an interrogation. His body was dumped in a river in Duduza in Nigel on the East Rand.

Video courtesy of SABC

TimesLIVE


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