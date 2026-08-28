IN PICS | Tourism memorial planned to honour late IFP founder on 100th birthday

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IFP President and Cogta Minister Velenkosini Hlabisa during the Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi Day commemoration at the KwaPhindangene Residence in Mahlabathini, Ulundi, on Thursday, August 27 2026. Picture:

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The IFP is hoping to commemorate its founder’s centenary birthday by creating a memorial similar to the one in honour of late US civil rights movement leader Dr Martin Luther King Jr.

This is the vision of IFP leaders who spoke at an event on Thursday to honour Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi on his birthday in KwaPhindangene in Ulundi, northern KwaZulu-Natal.

Buthelezi died in September 2023 at the age of 95.

Commander of the Zulu royal regiments (amabutho), Sipho Mhlongo, leads amabutho during the Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi Day commemoration at the KwaPhindangene Residence in Mahlabathini, Ulundi, on Thursday, August 27 2026. Picture: (Sandile Ndlovu)

Now his party and cultural heritage bodies are hoping to honour the late political leader with a memorial site similar to the one in Washington with a statue and large park for tourists.

Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi Day is being commemorated at the KwaPhindangene Residence in Mahlabathini, Ulundi, honouring the life, legacy and contribution of the late traditional leader, statesman and political leader on what would have been his birthday. @TimesLIVE pic.twitter.com/IFtXO3Bk1i — Sandile Ndlovu (@sandysndlovu) August 27, 2026

The project seeks to preserve and promote Buthelezi’s legacy for future generations, while recognising his contribution to the province’s history, cultural heritage and public life.

KwaZulu-Natal Premier Thami Ntuli and Inkosi Zuzifa Buthelezi and Traditional Prime Minister of the amaZulu nation Inkosi Phathisizwe Chiliza during the Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi Day commemoration at the KwaPhindangene Residence in Mahlabathini, Ulundi, on Thursday, August 27 2026. Picture: (Sandile Ndlovu)

KZN premier Thami Ntuli defended the decision to support the commemoration of Buthelezi’s birthday celebrations using taxpayers’ money.

Ntuli said some short-minded people are questioning why the provincial government supported the event to honour the life and legacy of Buthelezi.

“We are not ashamed that we have supported the life and legacy of Buthelezi because of the contribution and sacrifices he made for the country,” he said.

Ntuli said Buthelezi was not just the leader of the IFP but a national figure. He vowed that they would continue to support initiatives to respect Buthelezi.

Ntuli also announced that the provincial government would this year start processes to turn the grave of the late Zulu king Zwelithini and his wife Queen Mantfombi Dlamini into heritage sites.

He said they were planning a major event for Buthelezi’s 100th birthday celebration in 2028.

He said all these programmes would be lead by Amafa Institute.

Inkosi Zuzifa Buthelezi and Her Royal Highness Queen Michelle Mohale during the Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi Day commemoration at the KwaPhindangene Residence in Mahlabathini, Ulundi, on Thursday, August 27 2026. Picture: (Sandile Ndlovu)

Speaking on behalf of the Buthelezi clan, Inkosi Prince Zuzifa Buthelezi said the birthday celebrations for his father are a mix of sorrow and joy for the family.

He said Buthelezi died at a time when he was trying to diffuse tensions in the Zulu royal family over the throne.

Buthelezi said it is their duty to make sure there is stability in the Zulu royal household.

Prince Mpiyakhe Buthelezi, official spokesperson for King Misuzulu kaZwelithini, right, during the Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi Day commemoration at the KwaPhindangene Residence in Mahlabathini, Ulundi, on Thursday, August 27 2026. Picture: (Sandile Ndlovu)

Amafa CEO Dr Mxolisi Dlamuka said a nation that envisages a successful future is one that preserves its heritage.

He said they wanted Buthelezi’s grave site to be styled on the one for the late US civil rights leader. Dlamuka said they were doing this to promote tourism.

He said by 2028, they want to turn Buthelezi’s grave into a national heritage site.

Prepations during the Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi Day commemoration at the KwaPhindangene Residence in Mahlabathini, Ulundi, on Thursday, August 27 2026. Picture: (Sandile Ndlovu)

IFP leader Velenkosini Hlabisa warned party members to guard against factionalism, saying it had the potential to kill the organisation. Hlabisa said members must never put personal interests before the future of the party.

He called for unity in the party in honour of Buthelezi.

Hlabisa said they needed to make a clean sweep in the local government elections in November in honour of Buthelezi.

He said political doomsayers had predicted that the IFP would die after Buthelezi’s death, but they would now have to eat their words as the party was growing in leaps and bounds.

Hlabisa said celebrating Buthelezi’s life meant choosing services over selflessness. He said the sacrifices made by Buthelezi are seen in the municipalities led by IFP.

Inkosi Ntuthukoyezwe Zuzifa Buthelezi, centre, during the Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi Day commemoration at the KwaPhindangene Residence in Mahlabathini, Ulundi, on Thursday, August 27 2026. Picture: (Sandile Ndlovu)

Zulu regiment commander Masefa Mhlongo said Amabutho would not be as powerful as they are currently without Buthelezi, adding that the Zulu monarchy would be weak without him.

Mhlongo said Buthelezi played a pivotal role in ensuring there was no bloodshed at the height of the battle for the Zulu throne.

Sunday Times