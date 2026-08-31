Ecological collapse in the world’s largest mangrove forest is a preview of what’s to come

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A woman salvages her belongings near her damaged hut following Cyclone Yaas in Digha, Purba Medinipur district, in the eastern state of West Bengal, India, May 27 2021.

The first thing that struck us wasn’t the missing trees, but the missing water. In May 2026, we visited the Sundarbans, a mangrove forest in the delta where the Ganges, Brahmaputra and Meghna rivers meet in the Bay of Bengal.

We went there expecting a story about the mangroves, the tangled, salt-tolerant forests that are supposed to be the last line of defence against cyclones and rising seas. What we found instead was a dry pond, cracked and empty, in a delta where water was never supposed to run out.

A few months earlier it had held fish that fed families. Now it held nothing, and the family that once worked it had joined a self-help group, pooling savings from neighbours to try to make ends meet. That pond has stayed with us longer than any statistic about mangrove loss. It’s a small, specific failure, but one that’s occurring across an ecosystem where four million people depend on for food, income and shelter.

The Sundarbans is often discussed as an ecological story: it is the world’s largest mangrove forest, a UNESCO World Heritage Site and a nursery for water and land creatures.

That framing isn’t wrong, but it doesn’t tell the whole story. Embankments built to hold back tidal rivers are failing faster than communities can repair them, and the repairs themselves are increasingly makeshift: mud and bamboo patched in ahead of the monsoon rather than proper reinforcement.

Deltas like the Mekong in Southeast Asia, the Nile in Egypt and the Niger in southern Nigeria are experiencing versions of this same story unfold on slower timelines; their own embankments, their own salinity gradients creeping upstream.

Saline water is pushing into land that used to grow rice, turning fields that once supported two harvests a year into ground that can barely manage one. Ponds that families relied on for freshwater aquaculture are turning brackish, and once they do, they don’t come back. The fish that survive in brackish water aren’t the ones that pay a family’s school fees or living costs; they’re smaller, less valuable and everyone I spoke with felt the difference.

What people do about it is usually rather quiet and procedural: they form co-operatives, take on waged labour or send a child to a city they’d never planned on living in. This is what climate adaptation looks like when it stops being a policy and becomes a household decision made under pressure.

Climate vulnerability

Climate vulnerability rarely arrives as a single catastrophic event. It builds as cumulative strain on a system until some threshold gets crossed, and by the time the damage is visible, it’s already structural. The Sundarbans is that threshold made visible in human terms. Increased salinity doesn’t ruin a pond overnight; it accumulates, year over year, until the pond stops being usable.

The self-help groups I saw weren’t NGO showcases; they were neighbours deciding, out of necessity, to pool what little capital they had left after the water took the rest.

Embankments don’t fail after a single storm; they fail because repair hasn’t kept pace with erosion. This is what a delta’s collapse looks like from the inside, and it isn’t a future scenario. It has already happened to the family whose pond dried up.

Adaptation funding

These issues go beyond the Sundarbans. Adaptation funding, as it’s currently structured, is often built around responding to particular disasters: a cyclone, a flood, a named event with a before-and-after that donors and governments can easily identify.

It’s less likely to be allocated to address slow attrition, the kind that shows up as an empty pond rather than a headline. Emergency relief arrives after a cyclone tears through the delta. However, almost nothing arrives for the years of gradual salinisation in between, even though that slower process is what’s pushing families out of fishing and farming for good.

The Sundarbans is a live case study of that gap. Both the Bangladeshi and the Indian side of the delta receive climate finance, but very little reaches the households, where these decisions to give up farming, take a factory job or sell the last of their livestock are being made.

The money tends to stop at embankment contracts and mangrove-planting programs. These are worthy projects. Yet they don’t touch the family deciding whether to keep fishing in a decreasingly productive pond.

Deltas like the Mekong in Southeast Asia, the Nile in Egypt and the Niger in southern Nigeria are experiencing versions of this same story unfold on slower timelines; their own embankments, their own salinity gradients creeping upstream.

The Sundarbans just got there first. What’s happening to its fishing and farming communities isn’t a warning about some distant future. It shows what happens when an ecosystem’s slow collapse outpaces the systems built to prevent it and a reminder that the next delta running out of road may not give the world as much warning as this one did.

The Conversation via Reuters Connect