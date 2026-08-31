Pupils at Limpopo school queue up to use three pit toilets

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A Dzivhani primary school pupil in Thohoyandou stands outside mobile toilets. The school has been waiting for proper toilets for years. Picture: Chris Gilili

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Over 250 pupils at Mashashane Primary School near Polokwane, Limpopo, share three pit toilets.

The toilets at Moshate village in GaMashashane are made of zinc and there are no taps for the learners to wash their hands.

Teachers use two Enviroloo (waterless) toilets. The school has no running water. Water comes from a storage tank, and when it runs out, the school asks the community for water.

According to Tebogo Sethomole, a teacher, the school has been using pit toilets since it was established.

“We need more toilets; beyond safety, it is a matter of dignity. Three toilets are not enough. Sometimes the learners have to queue up, just to relieve themselves. It’s not a good sight,” Sethomole added.

In July, then basic education minister Siviwe Gwarube said the national campaign to eradicate pit latrine toilets in schools had been successful. Gwarube said all 3,372 schools that were flagged for unsafe toilets through the government’s 2018 Sanitation Appropriate for Education (SAFE) initiative now have safe and dignified toilets.

Even these toilets you’re seeing were recently fixed by the community because we got tired of waiting for the department to fulfill its promises. — Rachel Lebaka, Mashashane Primary’s SGB chairperson

However, Mashashane Primary School does not feature on the SAFE list; the province was categorised as a Priority 2 school. These are schools with inadequate sanitation.

In 2025, a GroundUp report pointed to the release of a National Education Infrastructure Management System list of 8,700 public schools with pit toilets. As many as 2,500 were in Limpopo.

Rachel Lebaka, the school governing body’s chairperson, said parents have raised safety concerns regarding the toilets.

“Even these toilets you’re seeing were recently fixed by the community because we got tired of waiting for the department to fulfill its promises,” Lebaka said.

“Our children are not comfortable about using these toilets. My daughter says she prefers to relieve herself at home after school.”

According to Lebakeng, other schools in the area face similar challenges.

Betty Mothapo, a community leader for lobby group Equal Education, said pit toilets were still the norm in rural areas surrounding Polokwane.

“Learners and their teachers are forced to use facilities that are unsafe and pose serious health risks.

“Young children use these toilets every day with no privacy, no water to wash their hands, and exposure to germs and waste,” said Mothapo.

Lukhanyo Vangqa, basic education spokesperson, said the department is still busy with the conditional assessment of schools’ infrastructure, including schools like Mashashane.

“The information has not yet been collated and verified; once this is completed, it will be shared with the public,” said Vangqa.

He said it is the duty of provincial education departments to use available resources to maintain and improve schooling infrastructure, including sanitation infrastructure.

“The reality is that we have a shortfall of R120bn for infrastructure alone; the challenges facing provincial education departments are immense and require substantial funding. Without additional funding from the National Treasury, provincial education departments will continue to face significant infrastructure backlogs,” he said.

According to Vangqa, the intervention by the national department ended with the completion of the SAFE initiative, which was started eight years ago. He said the responsibility to find and eradicate any pit toilets that did not form part of the SAFE initiative has now returned to the provincial education departments.

However, the eradication of pit toilets does not mean a school’s sanitation problems are necessarily over. Two years ago, the department demolished eight pit toilets at nearby Morwasethula Primary School. However, the school’s 200 pupils use four rented plastic mobile toilets. The sanitation needs remain inadequate, according to a teacher who asked for anonymity.

“The education officials came around about five years ago and promised to build us adequate toilets. That has not happened. We need proper toilets that can flush ― and water,” the teacher said.

At Dzivhani Primary School in Ha-Mphego villlage, Thohoyandou, learners also use plastic mobile toilets instead of promised brick toilets.

*This story was produced by The Education Desk, a non-profit newsroom dedicated to addressing schooling challenges in SA