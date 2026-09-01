Health department says new-look medicines are safe and effective

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The department said some medications may look different, but they're still safe to use. Stock picture:

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The national department of health has reassured patients that changes in the colour, shape, packaging or manufacturer of medicines dispensed at public healthcare facilities do not necessarily mean the medicine itself has changed.

The department made the remarks after receiving complaints from patients, who said they have received medicines that look different from those previously issued to them.

“Although these medicines may look different, they contain the same active ingredients, are of the same quality and provide the same therapeutic benefits,” the department said in a statement.

The department said the medicines were approved as safe, effective and interchangeable, allowing healthcare professionals to dispense equivalent products to ensure patients receive uninterrupted treatment.

The department urged patients who were concerned about changes in the appearance of their medication to speak to their doctor, pharmacist or nurse. It said healthcare professionals could explain why a different product has been dispensed and confirm that it remains appropriate for the patient’s treatment.

The department said it has also received concerns from members of the public about medicines appearing to be out of stock at public health facilities in several provinces.

The department said the unavailability of a particular product did not necessarily mean patients could not access treatment, where, in some cases, a specific brand, pack size or supplier’s product may be temporarily unavailable while an equivalent medicine remains in stock.

It said healthcare professionals could provide clinically appropriate alternatives to maintain continuity of treatment.

The department acknowledged that South Africa’s medicine supply chain, like those of other countries, could occasionally be disrupted by factors outside the health system’s control.

It said medicine availability is monitored through the National Surveillance Centre and other established reporting mechanisms.

These include the web-based Stock Visibility System (SVS), which helps provide early warning of potential supply challenges across different levels of healthcare delivery.

The systems allow the national department of health to work with provincial health departments, healthcare facilities, suppliers and regulatory authorities to identify and address potential risks.

The department said these measures were aimed at maintaining access to essential medicines and ensuring that patients continue receiving treatment.

“The department remains committed to ensuring that patients continue to receive safe, effective and quality-assured medicines through the public health system,” reads the statement.

TimesLIVE