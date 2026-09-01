Principal’s ‘sunflower strategy’ gives Cape Flats pupils hope beyond gangs and poverty

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In a community grappling with gangsterism, drugs and poverty, Blackheath High principal Antonio Michaels wants pupils to believe they can still thrive.

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When Antonio Michaels took over as principal of Blackheath High School in Cape Town four years ago, one of his first decisions was simple but symbolic: remove every piece of graffiti from the school’s walls.

For Michaels, clean walls were about more than appearances. They were part of creating a safe space for pupils growing up in communities where poverty, crime, gangsterism and substance abuse are part of everyday life.

“What happens in society is reflected in our schools. We can’t change what happens in society, that is out of our control. But what we can control is giving these kids a quality education and a safe environment,” Michaels told the Sunday Times.

“To me, a safe environment also means clean walls with no graffiti. Whenever somebody writes on our walls, we simply paint over it.”

Michaels was among 14 teachers honoured at the National Teaching Awards provincial ceremony in Cape Town on Friday.

Blackheath High, situated on the Cape Flats, serves pupils from communities grappling with socioeconomic challenges, including poverty and crime.

Michaels said substance abuse, contact crime, late coming and limited parental involvement were among the challenges affecting pupils.

“We have pupils who are smoking dagga, we have late-comers, and socioeconomic challenges are among the biggest problems we are faced with. Parental involvement is also one of our challenges,” he said.

With gangsterism prevalent in some of the communities from which his pupils come, Michaels has adopted a firm philosophy: whatever happens outside the school gates should stay there.

“If it comes into the school, we will deal with it according to our code of conduct. We do get fights at school from things that have flowed over from the weekend, but it’s not as serious as at some other schools because the kids know that at this school there are consequences.”

Peer pressure, he said, was another major factor steering some pupils in the wrong direction. The school runs monthly anti-bullying campaigns as part of efforts to keep pupils focused.

But Michaels does not want pupils to believe that the circumstances into which they were born must determine where they end up.

His approach is captured in what he calls the school’s “sunflower strategy”.

“Despite what you face, you can achieve. A sunflower always turns towards the sun,” he said.

The lesson becomes tangible for matric pupils. When they begin their trial examinations, Michaels has them plant sunflower seeds in the school garden.

Every child walking into this school in Grade 8 needs to believe that they can achieve and accomplish something. — Antonio Michaels, Blackheath High School principal

“They need to water the seed for it to grow so that by January they have a tall sunflower. The same applies to their exams, they need to study and put in the work to pass.”

His goal, he said, is to instil that belief from the moment pupils enter the school.

“Every child walking into this school in Grade 8 needs to believe that they can achieve and accomplish something.”

Western Cape education MEC Jaco Londt said his short time in government had taught him that the strength of a public service such as education did not lie only in policies and plans, but in the people dedicated to making a difference.

“What I learned while at social development is to look deeper, which is a lesson I am taking with me to education. Because I know that behind every learner in a classroom is a story, a family, a challenge and a dream,” Londt said.

“It is often a teacher who is the first person to see that story, the first to notice when a child is struggling and the first to believe in what that child can become.”

Londt said he had witnessed teachers’ commitment from an early age through his mother, who was a teacher.

“She would spend hours marking papers, while I would sit under the table helping her check marks. There I saw the small and big sacrifices made by teachers daily.”

Londt, who recently took over the provincial education portfolio, acknowledged the foundation laid by his predecessor, David Maynier.

“I am new to this role, and I do not come with all the answers. But I come with a deep respect for the work you do, and with a commitment to listen, learn and work alongside you,” he said.

He said he inherited priorities that include improving learning outcomes and foundational learning, while wanting to explore new ideas through innovation and collaboration.

For Michaels, however, the recognition at the teaching awards does not belong to him alone.

“No award is something a person can win or achieve on his own. I might have the plans, but to implement them takes a staff behind me,” he said.

“The award I received might have Antonio Michaels’ name on it, but all the accolades must go to the staff of Blackheath High School because, despite the challenges we face, they show up every day and do their best.”