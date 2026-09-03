Martina Biene leaves VW Group Africa for Škoda

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Martina Biene became the first woman to serve as chair and MD of Volkswagen Group Africa. Picture:

Martina Biene, the first woman to lead Volkswagen Group Africa (VWGA), is leaving the company to join Škoda Auto as its new board member for sales and marketing from October 1. Czech brand Škoda is part of the Volkswagen group.

Biene was appointed chair and MD of VWGA in November 2022, returning to the company for a second stint after serving as head of the Volkswagen Passenger Brand from October 2018 to August 2020.

During her first tenure, she steered the Volkswagen brand to a record 20.4% market share in 2019.

Under Biene’s leadership, VWGA’s manufacturing plant in Kariega achieved its highest-ever production volume of 167,084 vehicles in 2024.

Volkswagen also announced that year a R4bn investment in the Kariega plant to produce a third model, the Tengo. The new SUV was officially unveiled this week as part of Volkswagen’s 75th anniversary celebrations in South Africa.

Biene also served as president of the Association of African Automotive Manufacturers (AAAM) from October 2023 until July 2026.

She will be succeeded at VWGA by Christiane Zorn, currently vice-president for the overseas region at Porsche.

Zorn has 20 years of experience in the automotive industry. She joined BMW in 2013 after several years as a consultant at Boston Consulting Group, holding positions in Munich and Beijing.

In March 2020, she moved to Audi, where she held several senior management positions, including head of sales for China, head of product marketing and head of product strategy.

Zorn will officially take over at VWGA on October 1, subject to the completion of the regulatory and statutory processes.

“I am excited to join Volkswagen Group Africa and play my part in driving the future of Volkswagen in Africa with the team,” said Zorn.

Reflecting on her time at VWGA, Biene said it had been an honour to lead the company and work with its team.

“Despite the challenges facing both the automotive industry and our company, we have achieved many milestones worth celebrating,” she said.

“The early launch of the Tengo ranks highly amongst these achievements for what it will bring to Plant Kariega production and our SUV sales offensive plans in South Africa and other markets on the African continent.”

The leadership change comes as Volkswagen South Africa prepares to ramp up production of the Tengo, which will be built alongside the Polo and Polo Vivo for the local and export markets.

Business Day