Unpaid staff, struggling residents as Soweto old-age home awaits funding

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Staff at the Soweto Home for the Aged say months without funding have left them struggling to provide care for elderly residents. Picture:

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Staff at the Soweto Home for the Aged say they have gone for months without pay, with the shortages resulting in them struggling to care for some of the facility’s most vulnerable residents.

Two staff members, who asked not to be named, told TimesLIVE that workers had not been paid since April and that the situation at the home remained unchanged despite a visit by Gauteng social development MEC Nomantu Nkomo-Ralehoko about two weeks ago.

One of the staff members, a professional nurse, said workers had heard nothing from the department following the MEC’s visit.

“We haven’t heard anything from them. Maybe the management heard something, but from our side, we have not heard anything,” she said.

The Gauteng department of social development, however, said there had been progress towards resolving the funding problems.

Nkomo-Ralehoko’s spokesperson, Motsamai Motlhaolwa, said the home had not been funded this year because of an incomplete application. “Two weeks ago MEC Nomantu Nkomo-Ralehoko visited the home. After the engagement with the facility’s management, she instructed that the home be assisted with funding given the situation of the patients at the home,” he said.

Motlhaolwa said the department had since completed its due diligence processes and would sign a service-level agreement with the facility on Friday.

“Following the MEC’s instruction, the department has concluded all due diligence processes in relation to the Soweto Home for the Aged and will be signing the Service Level Agreement (SLA) with the facility tomorrow (September 4 2026),” he said.

“Payment of the subsidy will follow in accordance with the department’s standard payment processes upon execution of the SLA.”

But for the staff, months without salaries have taken a toll on their personal lives, while also affecting the care provided to residents.

The nurse said there were times when only two carers were available to work. “And the carers are not paid. At times, it gets to be only two people who come on duty. And then the two carers who go on duty are not enough. And when they go off, they are exhausted,” she said.

She said this was particularly difficult in the frail-care section, where residents included people living with dementia, paralysis and mobility problems.

“Remember, we have got residents in the frail-care department, and these residents are unable to do anything for themselves. They suffer from dementia. They suffer from paralysis. Others are in wheelchairs,” she said. “Then you can imagine if only two carers are working, they need to prepare, they need to do the feeding, they need to do the bathing.”

She said the shortage of staff was also making it difficult for residents who needed to be taken to hospitals and clinics. “It’s even worse for those who are supposed to be referred by the doctor. They are supposed to go to Baragwanath, St John, to get special treatment, but it’s not done because there are no nurses. There is no one to escort them.”

She said there were times when no one was available to assist at night.

The financial pressure on workers had also meant some were unable to afford to report for duty. “Nobody is paid. It’s been six months now. And that is why they are unable to go to work. No one is paid.”

“We were last paid in April. May, June, July, August, nothing. Our policies, life insurances are lapsing. We cannot even pay our bonds.

“Our lives have been turned upside down and the residents are also suffering because of us not being able to go to work. We borrow money from people, from our neighbours and our families.”

The nurse also raised concerns about food at the home. “Ever since the MEC was at Soweto Home, things are still the same. Our people don’t get the help that they are supposed to get. And unfortunately, some are dying because the food is not sufficient. It’s not so good.

“People have died because of this. People have lost family.”

TimesLIVE could not independently verify the claim that residents had died as a result of the conditions at the home.

Another staff member said the situation was affecting workers and residents alike. The staff member also questioned why the home had not been funded. “It would be nice, it would be nice to know how this keeps on happening. Like, what’s the real reason for this? Is it incompetence from our side, or is it the department of social development that is being incompetent? But certainly, there’s incompetence in some way,” said the staff member.

The concerns follow wider reports of funding delays affecting non-profit organisations providing social services in Gauteng.

TimesLIVE has previously reported on Gauteng NGOs struggling with delayed subsidy payments, with organisations warning that funding problems were affecting their ability to pay workers and continue providing services to vulnerable people.

The department’s latest response means the home is now expected to sign its SLA on Friday, with the subsidy payment to follow through the department’s normal payment process.

For the workers at the home, the hope is that the promised funding will bring some relief after months of uncertainty.

TimesLIVE