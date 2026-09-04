News

WATCH LIVE | Julius Mkhwanazi and co-accused apply for bail in Mbense murder

Emmanuel Mbense was allegedly tortured to death during an interrogation

TimesLIVE TimesLIVE

TimesLIVE

Suspended Ekurhuleni metro police deputy chief Julius Mkhwanazi and four others are appearing in the Brakpan magistrate’s court on Friday after their arrests in connection with the 2022 murder of Emmanuel Mbense.

Mbense was allegedly tortured to death during an interrogation. His body was dumped in a river in Duduza in Nigel on the East Rand.

Video courtesy of SABC

TimesLIVE


Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Comment icon
Sign UpLog In

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Editor’s Choice

1

NKOSANA THOBELA | When leadership becomes self-preservation, institutions begin to die

2

Unpaid staff, struggling residents as Soweto old-age home awaits funding

3

How SA creators are using TikTok to make learning more accessible

4

WATCH | Teargas and rubber bullets as tempers flare in March and March clash with refugees

5

Illicit trade wipes out jobs, costs R68bn in annual tax revenue, states report

Related Articles