Eskom rakes in R115bn from industry as power costs choke players

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Eskom has 30 power stations with a nominal capacity of 47,378MW that use coal, nuclear fuel, water, wind, diesel and small volumes of solar power. Picture:

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Mining and industrial majors, the backbone of South Africa’s industrial base, paid Eskom R115bn for electricity in the 2025/26 financial year, nearly R50bn more than they paid in the 2021 financial year, as high power costs strangle high-energy users who are increasingly pleading for relief.

The data is revealed in Eskom’s 2025/26 annual report, published last week, which showed industrial demand plunged 22% in the past year (R8.8bn) as smelters curtailed production as electricity costs gobbled up about 40% of costs.

South Africa’s energy costs have surged more than 800% since 2007, hurting the country’s industrial base.

To assuage a plunge in industrial demand, Eskom has been entering into negotiated price agreements (NPAs) to provide relief to high-energy users in a bid to save thousands of jobs, the latest being the country’s last remaining manganese alloy smelter, Transalloys.

The National Energy Regulator of South Africa (Nersa) on Friday said it had acceded to Eskom’s request to provide Transalloys with tariff relief. The outfit operates a R5bn plant in eMalahleni, Mpumalanga.

In December, Transalloys suspended three of its furnaces, reducing its operational capacity to about 57%, with the decision driven by unsustainable electricity costs and persistent financial losses over the previous three years.

“Transalloys operates in a highly competitive and structurally constrained manganese ferroalloys market characterised by volatile international silicomanganese prices, rising domestic input costs and increasing pressure on the competitiveness of South African beneficiation activities,” Nersa said.

“As one of the last remaining manganese ferroalloy smelters in South Africa, Transalloys plays an important role in local beneficiation through the conversion of domestically mined manganese ore into higher-value ferroalloy products for domestic use and export markets.

“Any reduction in production capacity would reduce local value addition and increase reliance on the export of raw manganese ore, thereby limiting South Africa’s ability to capture downstream beneficiation value from its substantial manganese resource base.”

Transalloys shut down its production furnaces in July due to crippling electricity costs and delayed tariff relief from Eskom.

Nersa said the transalloys’ capital-intensive and continuous operational nature of smelting activities means Transalloys has limited short-term operational flexibility.

“During periods of financial distress, the smelter may be compelled to curtail production, idle furnaces, defer capital expenditure or implement cost containment measures, including workforce reductions, to preserve operational sustainability.”

In June, Nersa approved a new electricity tariff framework that provides a cumulative 54% discount on power rates for the Glencore-Merafe Chrome Venture and Samancor Chrome compared to their late-2025 pricing.

The regulator last month granted a special discounted base tariff for the Manganese Metal Company (MMC), the world’s largest non-Chinese producer of selenium-free electrolytic manganese metal.

ArcelorMittal South Africa, which spent R3.5bn in the past financial year on electricity, has also asked for tariff relief, and Mozal, Mozambique’s largest private sector employer, accounting for 3% of the energy-rich country’s economy.

An interim report by the Nersa reveals these agreements — originally designed to protect trade exposed heavy industries such as smelters — have not been the economic panacea they were intended to be. Instead, NPA tariffs for smelters skyrocketed by 200% over a four-year period, surging from 37.65c/kWh to 112.64c/kWh while standard tariffs continued to climb.

Eskom has 30 power stations with a nominal capacity of 47,378MW that use coal, nuclear fuel, water, wind, diesel and small volumes of solar power.

The group also manages a transmission and distribution network of more than 411,000km of power lines.

Business Day