Grief and gangsters: how breakdance gave two South African champs a way out

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Courtnaé Paul and Toufeeq Baatjies are preparing to represent SA at the Red Bull BC One World Final in Toronto, Canada, on November 29. Picture:

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When Courtnaé Paul lost her father at 13, she was already beginning to understand who she was and the life she wanted for herself.

Her father, Russel Paul, died suddenly of a heart attack, leaving Paul to navigate grief while also trying to find her identity as a young gay woman.

Speaking to TimesLIVE at the Red Bull BC One Cypher SA in Cape Town on Saturday, where she won the breakdance competition in the female division, Paul said her father’s death changed her relationship with her mother and forced her to confront the expectations placed on her.

“After my father died, my mother and I struggled to understand each other. She wanted me to be a ‘normal little girl’ who focused on school, while I wanted to dance and pursue a life that did not fit the mould,” Paul said.

“Growing up, I have always been a little bit odd and I don’t mind it. I don’t mind being the black sheep. I don’t mind being weird.”

Paul, who grew up in Redhill, Durban, had always been drawn to sport.

She involved herself in gymnastics, kickboxing and football and was often the only girl training alongside boys.

Dance entered her life almost by accident.

At about 11 or 12, she went to a Pentecostal church where she got fascinated by the dancers at church and decided to join the dancing team. “I was told I had a natural ability to breakdance, so I tried it out.”

She began studying dancers, copying their moves from music videos and searching for opportunities to perform.

At 21, she moved to Johannesburg to pursue dance more seriously.

But finding her place in the industry was not easy.

Courtnaé Paul said her father’s death forced her to confront the expectations placed on her. Picture: (Supplied)

“I was a woman, a person of colour and openly queer in an industry largely dominated by men,” she said.

“Imagine trying to be part of an industry that people don’t understand. People sometimes don’t know that it exists. People think it’s like this random dance you do on the corner of the road. Even worse, a female of colour, even worse. A queer female, even worse.”

Paul said she also noticed a shift in how some people treated women when they began succeeding. “When you start dominating, it becomes a problem. And then it’s like, how do we stop this person?”

“Being a person of colour, I had to fight to belong. It’s a never-ending battle, but we will get there,”

Despite the challenges, she continued to compete and build a career.

Among her achievements, Paul won the Red Bull BC One Johannesburg City Cypher in 2021, the one-versus-one B-Girl Afrobreak international competition in Accra in 2024 and the Red Bull BC One Cypher SA in 2025, successfully defending her national title.

“I am not only fighting for myself. I want to create opportunities for the dancers coming after me and leave the breaking scene better than I found it,” she said.

Her advice to young people is simple: they should not wait for the perfect time before pursuing what they want. “Start where you are with what you have. And you make it look good after.”

For Toufeeq Baatjies, breaking became a way out of tough surroundings. Picture: (Supplied)

For another South African breaker, Toufeeq Baatjies, breaking also became a way out — but from a very different set of circumstances.

Growing up in Mitchells Plain, Cape Town, Baatjies said poverty and gangsterism were part of the environment around him.

“I escaped gangsterism by dropping out of matric to pursue a career in breakdancing,” he said. “At the time, you either make it or you become one. If you don’t join the group, they kill you,” he said.

He grew up in a very impoverished area where his mother worked at Green Cross while his father was a security guard.

Toufeeq Baatjies was introduced to breakdance by his father, who was also a breakdancer. Picture: (Supplied)

“There were times when we struggled to put food on the table. Sometimes we would have cereal for dinner, but because at that time I was still young, I appreciated having something in my stomach,” he said.

Baatjies was introduced to breaking by his father, who was also a breaker. When he was nine years old, his father taught him his first backflip.

“Oftentimes I had been fascinated by Michael Jackson. But when I discovered breaking, something clicked. I was like, this is my path now,” he said.

In 2008, at 18, he began formal training after meeting a breaker who taught young people at a community centre.

He attended his first class and never left. He eventually made the difficult decision to leave school and pursue dance full-time.

“I had two choices, either to drop out of matric and follow my dreams or study until I get a degree, so I dropped out and never looked back,” he said.

Breaking took him far beyond Cape Town. Baatjies has won national titles several times, including the Red Bull BC One SA competition in 2013 and 2025.

In 2023, he won the B-Boy division at the national finals at GrandWest, earning a place at the world finals in Paris.

He said the biggest amount he has earned from breaking was R150,000. “Breaking took me beyond Cape Town and South Africa. It gave me an opportunity to dream,” he said.

Today, his biggest motivation is his six-year-old daughter.

“Breakdancing has given me a purpose to live and do better for my daughter. I now teach young children how to break, using my story to show that there are alternatives to gangsterism,” he said.

Now Paul and Baatjies are preparing to represent South Africa on an international stage at the Red Bull BC One World Final in Toronto, Canada, on November 29.

TimesLIVE