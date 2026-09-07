Madibeng municipal manager refuses to step aside after suspension

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Madibeng municipal manager Quiet Kgatla refuses to accept that he has been put on precautionary suspension. File picture:

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Madibeng municipal manager Quiet Kgatla has rejected his precautionary suspension, declaring that he remains in office and will continue exercising his responsibilities.

Kgatla was served with a precautionary suspension notice on Friday by provincial executive representative (PER) Katlego Gabanakgosi, who said the suspension took immediate effect.

According to the notice TimesLIVE has seen, Gabanakgosi said Kgatla had failed to make representations after being given seven days to explain why he should not be suspended.

The deadline lapsed on September 1, according to the notice.

In the suspension notice, Gabanakgosi said he had formed a prima facie view that there was enough evidence to believe Kgatla may have committed serious misconduct and that an independent investigator should be appointed.

The allegations included that Kgatla refused to follow directives from the PER, finding an illegal way to bypass the PER in the municipality’s day-to-day operations, that he made unlawful appointments, and that he abused power and instituted irregular disciplinary proceedings.

The notice also raised allegations about the unlawful appointment of permanent and expanded public works programme employees in July and August.

The notice also said there were allegations of unauthorised and irregular expenditure, outstanding debts and the advertising of vacant positions without the PER’s approval.

One of the most serious allegations concerns the municipal infrastructure grant (Mig). The notice alleged that Madibeng reported 100% expenditure on its Mig grant in July 2026, while National Treasury and North West Cogta recorded actual expenditure of 64%.

It alleges that about R130m remained unaccounted for, which Gabanakgosi said required an immediate investigation.

The suspension notice also cites Madibeng’s debts, including about R2.7bn owed to Eskom, R173m to the City of Tshwane, R81m to the department of water and sanitation and R89m to the Public Investment Corporation.

Gabanakgosi said Kgatla’s continued presence at work posed a material risk to the investigation and could allow him to interfere with potential witnesses or commit further misconduct.

Kgatla, however, has refused to accept that he had been suspended.

Hours after the notice was issued, Kgatla issued his own notice to municipal staff and office bearers, rejecting the suspension as legally invalid and beyond Gabanakgosi’s legal authority.

In his response letter to staff that TimesLIVE has seen, Kgatla said the section 139(5) intervention was a limited intervention focused on implementing a financial recovery plan and did not amount to full administration of the municipality.

He argued that the PER did not have the authority to take over the statutory functions of the municipal council or suspend the municipal manager.

Kgatla also said the conduct and administrative action of Gabanakgosi, including attempts to disable his access to the municipality’s banking systems and the suspension notice, were already the subject of urgent pending litigation before the Mahikeng high court.

He told staff that he would remain in office and continue exercising his statutory powers and responsibilities. “The administration of the Madibeng local municipality continues uninterrupted,” Kgatla said.

He urged municipal employees not to be distracted by what he described as unlawful administrative interference and to continue serving residents.

When TimesLIVE approached Kgatla for comment, his spokesperson, Tumelo Tshabalala, said the suspension was void and Kgatla would not challenge it. “[Kgatla] has further written to the PER, Mr Gabanakgosi, to advise him as such.

“The suspension is null and void, and we cannot entertain its details at this point. However, the [municipal manager] remains in office, and no lawful suspension is in force.”

Meanwhile, Gabanakgosi’s notice instructed Kgatla not to enter municipal premises, contact municipal employees, councillors or service providers, access municipal information or present himself as municipal manager during the suspension.

Kgatla was also instructed to return municipal property, including his laptop and office keys, by Monday, September 7.

The notice states that the suspension is precautionary, with Kgatla remaining on full pay and benefits, and is not a punishment but a measure intended to protect the investigation and possible disciplinary process.

However, Kgatla remained in office on Monday.

TimesLIVE