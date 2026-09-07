Pilchard herpes not a threat to Oceana, says Brimstone boss

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Brimstone Investment Corporation’s fish business, Oceana, is well insulated from the pilchard herpesvirus (PHV) detected in South Africa’s sardines due to a large amount of the fish used in products being imported.

Brimstone CEO Mustaq Brey told Business Day the company had been keeping a close eye on the fisheries sector and the government and labs understood the state of play with the detected PHV.

“[When it comes to] the Lucky Star brand, 85% of the fish in those cans are imported fish. So, it doesn’t get affected by what’s happening locally. So, a company like Oceana is insulated from that. They’re being short-supplied worldwide.”

Brimstone released its interim results for the six months to end-June last week. The company’s primary investments in sectors such as fisheries, financial services and health include Sea Harvest, Oceana, Obsidian Health and South African Enterprise Development.

Brey said that while fish oil and fish meal prices are at record highs this was not of Brimstone’s doing. He praised local fisheries and scientists for managing our resource over the past 50-60 years “in a very responsible manner, which is good”.

“Peru just closed their fishing season because of the number of juveniles that the guys were catching, which is the right thing to do. And I must say some of the [fisheries and scientists], especially in South Africa, have been very, very good.”

He said Brimstone management has been “number one” in its response to the US cutting aid to SA, and the company had looked for alternative businesses, including blood testing solutions.

“With the Trump administration cutting back on the HIV-support systems in Africa, we thankfully got into some other products late last year, which has helped. Profit for the first six months is actually bigger and higher than those of last year’s first six months.”

Brey said he was “very happy” that despite a period of trauma, Brimstone could produce “such a positive result”.

“We didn’t know what to expect. Fuel prices have gone through the roof, affecting logistics and the transport of goods. At first, we have come out with a flat result compared to last year. Just a slight increase in headline earnings.”

The Fishing and Agriculture Organisation of the UN’s (FAO) fish price index showed that fish products averaged 115.6 points in July 2026, down 4.6% from June 2026.

Peru just closed their fishing season because of the number of juveniles that the guys were catching, which is the right thing to do. And I must say some of the [fisheries and scientists], especially in South Africa, have been very, very good. — Mustaq Brey, Brimstone CEO

Lower index prices across all species groups drove the decline. Pelagic fish (excluding tuna) fell the most at 16.4%, while salmon, whitefish, shrimp and tuna saw decreases of 5.3%, 1.2%, 0.7%, and 0.6%, respectively.

The FAO said year on year the index was up 5.1% compared with July 2025. Prices increased across all species groups, with pelagic fish, excluding tuna, recording the strongest growth, up 13%, followed by whitefish 6.3%, salmon 4.2%, tuna 2.6% and shrimp 0.9%.

“Looking at annual trends, the FAO index reached a record high of 119 points in 2022 before gradually declining to an annual average of 114 points in 2024. In 2025, the index averaged 118 points, with prices showing an upward trend during the second half of the year.”

Over the first seven months of 2026, the index averaged 124 points, significantly above the levels recorded in previous years, the FAO said.

The forestry, fisheries & environment department said that after the detection of PHV in South African sardine populations, it investigated the disease and its effects on the wild sardine resource, in line with its mandate over disease control and primary production.

Subsequent investigations confirmed that PHV is not known to affect humans, the department said.

Business Day