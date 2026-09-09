Hawks ‘closing in’ on R200m cocaine heist ‘inside job’

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Tshwane businessman Lucas Legape claims he was tortured to implicate police officers in the theft of a consignment of cocaine worth about R200m held at the Hawks storage facility in Port Shepstone on the KwaZulu-Natal south coast in 2021.

The Hawks say they are closing in on suspects behind an alleged inside job heist of R200m of cocaine from a Hawks storage facility in November 2021.

That emerged on the sidelines of a bail application by Pretoria businessman Lucas Legabe, who has been linked to the theft from a secure Hawks storage facility in November 2021.

The 49-year-old, who runs a tavern in Mabopane, Pretoria, and a logistics company, appeared in the Port Shepstone magistrate’s court for a formal bail application after his arrest by the Hawks’ serious organised crime investigation unit on August 7.

Hawks spokesperson Col Katlego Mogale said Legabe’s arrest related to the theft of a 541kg cocaine consignment valued at about R200m.

It was seized in June 2021 after Hawks investigators were called to inspect a container at the CHC container depot in Isipingo, near Durban, that was initially suspected of containing 27kg of drugs.

The drug consignment was taken to the Hawks’ Port Shepstone offices but was stolen during a burglary in November 2021.

Speaking outside court, Mogale said more arrests were imminent and the investigation had looked at possible internal suspects.

“The investigation is now concentrated at head office where we are looking at every avenue.”

Mogale said Legabe’s arrest wasn’t prompted by the recent scrutiny of high-ranking Hawks officials of the theft.

“The investigation was happening all the time. It didn’t come into effect because of the Madlanga commission but from pure intelligence-driven operations over the years, culminating in this arrest.”

She said the consignment has not yet been found.

In an affidavit read before court, Legabe, who owns three properties in Pretoria and lives in upmarket Lynnwood Glen, said he was not privy to the details surrounding the state’s evidence but was aware it was a serious case.

Legabe said he was arrested without a warrant, which was “prima facie unlawful”.

While the crime was allegedly committed in 2021, he said, it recently came under the spotlight at the Madlanga commission where “senior police officers came under fire for the theft that took place”.

“I have not received the contents of any incriminating statements and/or either evidence from the state where I’m implicated and can then merely deny the allegation that I’m involved in the theft.

“The charges have been drafted in general terms and the state did not provide my counsel with any grounds for the opposition of my bail. Given the circumstances I am unable to deal with the state’s allegations.

“Firstly, I specifically denied that at the time of my arrest and thereafter the state was in possession of witness statements which implicate me under oath. I challenge the state to produce the same to the court.”

“Secondly, I deny that any exhibits were at any stage found in my possession or which implicate me. There’s no other indication that I’m linked to the crime.”

Legabe claimed a police delegation arrived at his tavern in Mabopane on August 7 while he was getting a haircut nearby. When he arrived, he was told by the lead officer they would go to the police station to talk and he would be dropped off at his premises.

He said, however, this turned out to be a lie as he was taken to an office in Pretoria Central, where he was arrested for the Port Shepstone break-in.

“I was tortured to implicate police officers in the break-in. I was in severe pain during this torture and denied knowledge of this break-in.”

He was then processed at the Pretoria Central police station at about midnight and later taken to the Germiston police station. From there he was transported to Port Shepstone for his first appearance on August 17.

He said he would report the torture to the Human Rights Commission.

His wife, Thulaganyo Setou, a Sars investigator, submitted an affidavit in which she detailed that a Hawks team stormed their home in June with guns looking for her husband. Their 17-year-old son was at home and called her frantically saying they were “aggressive” and had guns. She had a conversation with one of them, who told her they were looking for her husband.

She said she tried to contact him, but his phone was off. Setou said she informed the lead officer about this. She arrived an hour later, by which time the team had departed and the officer had left his details.

Last week Lt-Gen Godfrey Lebeya, a former Hawks head with extensive investigative experience, struggled to explain to the Madlanga commission why he had not subjected Maj-Gen Lesetja Senona to a polygraph test after the drugs worth R200m were stolen under his watch.

Lebeya had received a report that the drug seizure had been mishandled at the facility where there were security breaches.

It was revealed that CCTV cameras and alarms were malfunctioning at the office and there was no 24-hour security.

Firearms stored at the facility had not been stolen during the drug theft, which suggested the suspects were only after the cocaine.

“Based on the glaring security breaches, it is not clear what motivated the provincial management [Senona] to consider Port Shepstone as a safe place to store drugs of such high value,” a report on the probe into the theft read.

Witnesses who previously testified at the commission revealed that the drugs should have been stored at a police station or taken to the forensic lab.

Another issue raised was why Senona, who had the key to the safe room where the drugs were stored, was not made to undergo polygraph tests when he was not exempt.

When questioned about this, Lebeya said it was “because at the time I was considering him to be the complainant”.

Evidence leader Adv Lee Segeels-Ncube had asked Lebeya whether he had neglected the polygraph test to cover his tracks.

However, Lebeya denied that, and when asked if he had instituted a disciplinary process on the basis that he might have been negligent, he said no.

The drugs have been a prominent part of the commission’s investigation, as it is believed the theft from the Hawks office was an inside job.

Legabe, who said his average monthly salary was R100,000, said he could pay R20,000 bail. The bail application will continue on Wednesday.