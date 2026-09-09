Treasury faces 65 senior vacancies and executive probes

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July 28, 2026.Minister of Finance Enoch Godongwana briefing the media on the temporary withholding of Municipal Equitable Share transfers held at Tshedimosetso House in Pretoria. Picture: Freddy Mavunda © Business Day

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The National Treasury and several of its entities are grappling with senior management vacancies, while executive officials at some institutions have been suspended, subjected to disciplinary action or placed under investigation, according to a parliamentary reply.

This information was provided in response to a written parliamentary question from Rise Mzansi MP Songezo Zibi, who asked finance minister Enoch Godongwana which entities reporting to the National Treasury had executives or board members who had been suspended, disciplined or investigated over the past two financial years, as well as about senior vacancies and board compensation.

In its response, the National Treasury said it had 65 vacancies at the senior management level by July 30, including two deputy director-general posts, 20 chief director posts and 43 director posts.

The department said it was implementing a recruitment acceleration plan, with positions at an advanced stage of hiring targeted for completion in the second quarter of the 2026/27 financial year.

Vacancies at screening and shortlisting stages were expected to be concluded during the second and third quarters, while posts at earlier stages would be dealt with during the third and fourth quarters.

The Public Investment Corporation (PIC) also reported several senior vacancies, including three chief investment officer positions covering listed investments, unlisted investments, and properties and infrastructure. These posts were expected to be filled in September.

The PIC said it also planned to fill its chief operating officer and chief risk officer positions in October.

At the Government Pensions Administration Agency (GPAA), the CEO, acting CFO and acting chief director for client relationship management were listed in response to the question on executives subjected to suspension, disciplinary action or investigation.

The agency also reported a 100% vacancy rate for deputy director-general posts, representing two vacant positions on its approved structure. It said the filling of those posts had been put on hold because of the ongoing transition of the GPAA to the Government Employees Pension Fund.

The GPAA said its CFO position had been advertised and interviews conducted, but the appointment was put on hold because the candidate was placed on precautionary suspension.

The Land Bank reported disciplinary action involving two members of executive management over the past two financial years.

The bank said its company secretary had been dismissed, with employment terminating on October 11 2025, while its executive manager for treasury had reached a mutual separation agreement, with employment ending on May 31 2025.

The Land Bank also reported vacancies for a CEO, company secretary, and chief people and culture officer, with estimated timelines of between three and six months for filling the positions.

Sasria reported that its executive manager for people management had been suspended, subjected to disciplinary action, and placed under investigation during the period covered by the question. Its CEO was also reported to have been under investigation during the 2024/25 and 2025/26 financial years.

By contrast, several entities reported no such action against their executives or board members, including the Accounting Standards Board, Development Bank of Southern Africa, Financial Intelligence Centre, Financial Sector Conduct Authority, Government Employees Pension Fund, Government Technical Advisory Centre, Independent Regulatory Board for Auditors and SA Revenue Service.

The Financial Intelligence Centre said it had no vacant senior posts, while the Independent Regulatory Board for Auditors also reported no senior management vacancies.

The Financial Sector Conduct Authority said its executive committee was fully constituted, though National Treasury had advertised two additional deputy commissioner posts in May 2026.

The reply also provided details of payments made to boards at entities that have them.

The Government Employees Pension Fund reported paying R25.6m in board fees in 2024/25 and R24.4m in 2025/26.

The Development Bank of Southern Africa paid R12m in 2024/25, rising to R13.1m in 2025/26. The PIC’s board compensation fell from R10.6m to R8.3m over the same period.

The parliamentary reply did not identify the reasons for every suspension, disciplinary process or investigation referred to by the entities.

Business Day