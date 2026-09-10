Body cameras on cards for a more accountable police force

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Police fire rubber bullets and tear gas at March and March protesters along Durban's Che Guevara Road. The Independent Police Investigative Directorate has thousands of cases it is investigating against police members. Picture: SANDILE NDLOVU

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South Africa’s police force might soon be required to wear body cameras, and the fleet of police cars will be fitted with dashboard cameras in a bid to build tighter cases with watertight evidence while protecting the rights of citizens from heavy-handed policing.

This follows sustained pressure on the police department to follow through on previous commitments to procure hi-tech cameras to foster trust in law enforcement and enhance transparency.

To this end, the government has tasked the State Information Technology Agency (Sita) with procuring high-end technology to assist in effective policing.

In its market-sounding exercise, Sita said the procurement of body-worn and vehicle dashboard cameras will provide visibility while attending crime scenes and complaints, and will secure evidence for court.

“There are currently no body-worn cameras and vehicle dashboard cameras implemented in the South African Police Service (SAPS). The procurement of body-worn cameras and vehicle dashboard cameras through a bid contract is a new project initiative in the SAPS,” a Sita request for proposals said.

“Body-worn and vehicle dashboard cameras will enable the SAPS to respond appropriately to incidents through situational awareness made possible by live video feeds and dispatching the relevant resources to incidents of crime and violence.

“Police vehicles are a fundamental resource of road and community policing and represent one of the most effective tools in law enforcement. Police vehicles and motorcycles spend their time on the roads or parked at incidents and accidents, which means that in-vehicle dashcams have the potential to gather a significant amount of evidence.”

Sita in the tender document outlines three main benefits body-worn cameras and vehicle dashboard cameras will yield:

The technology must be able to gather digital evidence that can be presented by the SAPS investigators as evidence in a court of law that complies with the law of evidence.

The solution SAPS is seeking must have livestreaming capabilities to enable the police to respond appropriately to incidents of crime.

The cameras will put the police in a position to “refute false civil claims against the SAPS and institute appropriate disciplinary actions against police members” in the instance of verified misconduct.

The publication of the tender comes a month after the DA pressed acting minister of police Feroz Cachalia on when his department planned to roll out the cameras as a standard operating procedure.

Cachalia, in a reply to the DA, did not commit to a timeline on when the technology will be deployed, saying the process was still to go out to tender — a process that has now unfolded.

The tender document suggests the government is willing to dig deep into its pockets to procure the best available technology on the market. Some of the features Sita has asked potential suppliers for include:

Low-light sensitivity to enable clear video recording in dark or low-light conditions;

Built-in microphone to capture clear audio in conjunction with video footage;

The body-worn camera must have embedded the latest AI capabilities to support different functions — for example, event detection such as jumping, falling and running;

Noise reduction and echo cancellation to ensure accurate audio recording, even in noisy environments; and

GPS tracking for the location of the body-worn camera. The ability to make configurational changes must be restricted to authorised personnel.

The service providers must also be able to make their staff available as expert witnesses in trials.

The Independent Police Investigative Directorate (Ipid) is saddled with thousands of cases it is investigating against police members, including serious allegations ranging from deaths in police custody to rape.

Parliament heard last year that Ipid had a backlog of 14,469 cases, with a lack of funding and manpower contributing to it.

Cachalia earlier this year revealed that police face 48,569 outstanding civil claims for unlawful arrest and wrongful detention, with a contingent liability of R56.7bn.

Ipid said it would not comment on the mooted deployment of body-worn cameras and dashboard cameras “at this stage”.

The police and the Police and Prisons Civil Rights Union (Popcru) did not respond to requests for comment.

Prof Mpho Matlala, from the College of Law and School of Criminal Justice at Unisa, recently told CapeTalk/702 that body-cams would serve not only as a deterrent to crime but also as an accountability mechanism for police.

“The technology is a reliable source for the collection and storage of evidence, and generally digital evidence is very reliable,” Matlala told the talk radio station.

Business Day