DNA profiles of missing South Africans’ relatives sent to Nepal police

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A drone view shows excavators and rescue equipment at the core disaster-hit area at Gyirong Port after the August 26 mudslide in Shigatse, Tibet Autonomous Region, China, on September 1 2026. Picture:

The department of international relations and co-operation (Dirco) says it has worked with the SAPS to collect DNA profiles from the biological relatives of South Africans missing in Nepal, with the profiles sent to Nepalese police and Interpol in Kathmandu to assist in identifying the missing individuals.

The six South Africans are part of a group of tourists reported unaccounted for after a flash flood struck the Bhote Koshi River area in Rasuwa, Nepal, in August.

Dirco confirmed that the six South Africans are still unaccounted for.

The department said South African diplomatic missions in New Delhi, India, and Beijing, China, are also liaising with their respective host countries in an effort to co-ordinate the response to the disaster.

“Regrettably, there is still no confirmation from the authorities in Nepal or China/Tibet regarding any of the six South African nationals. We will continue to monitor the situation and provide updates to the families as more information becomes available,” said the department’s spokesperson Nelson Kgwete.

TimesLIVE reported that Durban data analyst Terricia Govender is among the six South Africans unaccounted for.

According to Reuters, a glacier collapse on August 26 sent a deluge of ice, rock and mud sweeping through the impoverished nation’s border region with China.

The disaster left at least 2.2-million tonnes of debris, according to a preliminary estimate by the UN Development Programme, including parts of buildings, rocks and sediment.

The death toll has surpassed 1,000.

Reuters reported that aid worth more than $42m (R678.8m) flowed into the country after the disaster, with contributions expected to increase.

TimesLIVE