SA urges ‘buy local’ but state uses outside clothing suppliers

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Localisation Support Fund CEO Irshaad Kathrada says that while the government is working to close loopholes, urgency is needed. Picture:

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Outside suppliers of clothing and textiles continue to have their way with billions in government procurement of these products, despite the government having a master plan aimed at saving the local textile sector.

A report by the Localisation Support Fund has found severe leakage in the government procurement of clothing, uniforms and related items, exposing that a key industry investment and job creation intervention is faltering on the ground.

The government spends R7.55bn per annum on clothing, textile, footwear, and leather (CTFL) procurement. However, the majority of spending bypasses intended local manufacturers, with only 32% sourced from local manufacturers and suppliers.

Irshaad Kathrada, CEO of the Localisation Support Fund, said that while the government is working to close loopholes and level the playing field through the South African Revenue Service updating its policy on the importing of small parcels and a National Consumer Commission probe into the impact of abusive practices on retail and consumers, urgency is needed.

“The rise of offshore e-commerce platforms like Shein and Temu continues to threaten local retail market share, and the Localisation Support Fund report published in August last year highlighted how detrimental such platforms are to the South African ecosystem. As many as 34,000 jobs are at risk by the end of this decade if we do not get our regulatory system right,” he said.

According to the report, as much as 68% of the analysed government spending on CTFL flows to unconfirmed or non-local suppliers, meaning that significant gains are forgone for South Africa’s manufacturing sector in the process.

Kathrada said uniforms worn by the South African Police Service, South African National Defence Force, the bed linen in hospitals and patient gowns are all the result of government spending on CTFL goods. It is a key intervention in building the industry and creating jobs, he said.

“Around the world, public procurement is used as an important and effective lever of industrialisation. Countries like Japan, South Korea and those in the Gulf have used public procurement to grow industries of national importance.

Read: ANN BERNSTEIN | Procurement reforms risk making the state less effective

“Even Silicon Valley in the US, often held up as this glowing example of the free market economy, was built off the back of lucrative procurement contracts by the US during the Cold War period.”

The report cites data from sources including the National Treasury, the Basic Accounting System, the Logistical Information System, the National Textile Bargaining Council, the employment & labour department and the trade, industry & competition department.

Courtney Grant, head of buyer-led value chains at Benchmarking and Manufacturing Analysts, said the report’s results have ramifications for the economy as it estimates that just more than R5.1bn in revenue is not earned by South African compliant manufacturers annually due to the 68% divergence.

“When we were able to cross-check a significant sample of those transactions, we could link 32% of that spend directly back to local suppliers, which means that about 68% of the procurement that we could assess through looking at transaction data is unconfirmed in terms of where in the value chain that procurement happens. We were unable to link that procurement to local suppliers.”

In the 2021–22 financial year, peaks in procurement were driven by elevated Covid-19 personal protective equipment and linen procurement. The post-Covid decline has levelled off at about a 2% compound annual growth rate in 2023–25.

Health departments, consistently the largest category and accounting for more than 60% of annual spend, continue to dominate the share of procurement spend. The report recommends an exclusionary local content threshold in all tenders, training of inspection staff to verify local content and a simplified post-tender process in the South African Bureau of Standards.

Read: PETER ATTARD MONTALTO | Procurement reform is key to South Africa’s growth

Cathrine Matidza, director of fleet procurement at the department of trade, industry & competition, said evaluation of packages is critical to ensure local content verification rather than the present “box-ticking” exercise that does not interrogate the origin of supply rigorously enough.

“We have just, as government, enacted the Public Procurement Act and we are finalising the regulations. We are currently viewing the designation in line with the conditions set in the act to respond to those requirements,” she said.

She said the Localisation Support Fund report offers a platform for the government and sector to transform policy intent into measurable economic outcomes on the ground.

Business Day