Pilchard virus will hit prices, economy and other marine life

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Hundreds of dead sardines and pilchards have washed up between Queensberry Bay, Glen Gariff and other parts of the Eastern Cape coastline. Picture:

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The mysterious virus that has caused thousands of dead sardines and pilchards to wash ashore from Cape Town to Gqeberha and beyond will hurt consumers, the economy and our marine life.

That’s according to marine experts and fishing and socioeconomic stakeholders following the devastating pilchards herpesvirus (PHV) outbreak, which has left beaches along the west and east coasts strewn with the small silvery fish.

The dead fish were first reported in Saldanha, St Helena and Gansbaai in July. A second wave then hit Hobie and Pollok beaches in Gqeberha, stretching up to Namibia last week.

Scores of dead fish have washed ashore since July along the Western and eastern coastlines (DFFE)

Now South Africa — which is already in the midst of a pilchard shortage following a significant drop in available fish and global restrictions — is scrambling to manage the disease, which wiped out 70% of the pilchard population in Australia and New Zealand in 1995 and 1998/99.

An official government report found the 1995 die-offs cost Australia’s pilchard fishery about R138m over three years.

Experts say that based on the Australian outcome, canned pilchards (the larger variety of sardine) — a vital, VAT-exempt protein source in millions of lower-income households and a weekly staple for about 10-million pupils in the government’s national school nutrition programme — are likely to become unaffordable or out of stock.

The virus is also likely to further squeeze the pelagic industry related to pilchards, sardines and anchovies, affecting hundreds of licence holders who contribute about R5.5bn to the economy.

Conservationists are also concerned about the ripple effects beyond the fishing industry, as sardines are a food source for dolphins, seals, seabirds and the critically endangered African penguin.

Mervyn Abrahams, programme co-ordinator for the Pietermaritzburg Economic Justice and Dignity (PMBEJD) group, which tracks the cost of a household food basket across South Africa, said pilchards, one of two important protein sources for low-income households, jumped by 80c from July to August this year and by 11% from August 2025 to this year.

“This year-on-year spike is significantly high, and for households means either moving to another form of protein, which may not always be based on affordability, or dropping it off the trolley completely. This has massive implications from a health and socioeconomic point of view.”

Craig Smith, a WWF South Africa senior technical marine specialist, said the organisation was deeply concerned about the outbreak.

Unfortunately the virus is here, and you can’t vaccinate a sardine — Craig Smith, WWF South Africa senior technical marine specialist

“Unfortunately the virus is here, and you can’t vaccinate a sardine,” he said. “You have to let the outbreak run its course. It will have a devastating impact on the sardine biomass, but from what we saw in Australia, the population rebounded after about three years.”

Smith said WWF was advocating a complete moratorium on fishing for pilchards until the government’s annual hydroacoustic biomass survey, which uses sound to detect concentrations of fish offshore to calculate the total allowable catch (TAC) for the following year. The survey is scheduled for October.

Smith said there was a lot of pushback from the fishing industry to continue fishing.

“This is very worrying because it appears the government is more interested in jobs because of the economy, but if the sardine resources collapse, then it is a question of irresponsible management. We don’t see it as a question of protecting the resources versus the economy. If you manage the resources perfectly, you sustain the economy long term.”

The department of forestry, fisheries & the environment (DFFE) established the Small Pelagic Scientific Working Group in mid-August. The group met last week to discuss the results of investigative and monitoring measures and provide recommendations for future steps.

The DFFE said that although the number of dead fish observed was concerning, it did not warrant an immediate moratorium or stock restriction.

Shortly before the first mass mortality event in Cape Town, the government increased the TAC for sardines in fishing grounds west of Cape Agulhas by 6,000t, raising the overall annual allocation from 30,500t to 36,500t.

This followed growing concerns from commercial fishing operators that a shortage of sardines west of Cape Agulhas had forced several processors to exhaust their quotas, reduce production and place hundreds of jobs at immediate risk.

South African Pelagic Fishing Industry Association chair Mike Copeland said: “The disastrous financial performance so far this year mirrors the catches, which amount to about 124,000t to date compared to the average for the last five years of 270,000t.

“It is vitally important that the hydroacoustic biomass survey takes place and on time. This will provide information on the status of the resource.

“The industry has had to rely on importing raw material due to low local catch, from countries like Morocco and Japan. However, there are moratoriums on export now because of the global shortage.”

DFFE spokesperson Zolile Nqayi said the Small Pelagic Scientific Working Group was not assuming the mortality represented a large proportion of the overall sardine stock.

“The estimates remain provisional, and continued monitoring is necessary,” he said. “This is the first confirmed detection of PHV associated with a recorded mass sardine mortality event in South Africa.”

Nqayi said it was too early to predict whether the event would cause price increases or product shortages.