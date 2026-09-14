Gauteng loses 100 nurses monthly as crisis worsens

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Gauteng's public health-care system is losing at least 100 nurses a month as the province grapples with a shortage of nearly 16,000 nurses. File photo.

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Gauteng’s public healthcare system, which features the highest overall health expenditure and number of beds in the country, is losing at least 100 nurses a month, posing a major hurdle to the successful rollout of the National Health Insurance (NHI).

The department told the provincial legislature on Friday it needs at least R5.7bn to fill the thousands of vacancies in the system.

The provincial health department manages about 372 clinics and 40 provincial hospitals, including the Chris Hani Baragwanath Academic Hospital, the largest hospital in Africa and the world’s third-largest.

The department, facing a “conservative” shortfall of at least 16,000 nurses, has turned to nursing agencies to provide staffing services to address and complement nursing skills shortages over three years.

The request for proposal lays bare the predicament the department is facing in serving the millions of people who call Gauteng home.

“The ongoing shortage of nurses across [the] Gauteng department of health’s institutions has significantly compromised patient safety. This shortage contributes to increased reports of patient complaints and safety incidents, which in turn leads to a rise in litigation cases,” the request for proposal reads.

“To mitigate the recurrence of the risk, the department is embarking on an initiative to procure nursing agency services to supplement the existing nursing workforce and surpass challenges.”

The shortage of nurses — not just in Gauteng — has been flagged as a key risk to the rollout of the contentious NHI. The wider problem facing the nursing industry is that more than half of the current nursing population is approaching retirement in the next four to 14 years.

Gauteng’s director for nursing practice, Lowani Serongwa, told the portfolio committee on health and wellness that the province had 27,670 filled posts, 2,272 vacant funded posts and 1,186 unfunded posts.

The unfunded posts would need R607m. All in all, the province has a nursing staff deficit of nearly 16,000.

The workload has doubled, leading nurses to work extended hours, sometimes without coffee and lunch breaks — Lowani Serongwa, Gauteng’s director for nursing practice

Serongwa said despite projections of a huge future shortage of nurses, Gauteng is training too few nurses and fails to employ many of those who have already been trained.

He flagged the 2007 occupation-specific dispensation (OSD), which was introduced as a specialised salary and career-pathing framework aimed at recruiting and retaining healthcare professionals, including nurses, in the public sector, having fallen short of stopping nurses from leaving the profession.

“The extent of nursing shortages in Gauteng has an impact on patient waiting times, staff morale and burnout. The workload has doubled, leading nurses to work extended hours, sometimes without coffee and lunch breaks,” Serongwa said.

“We are having increased patient safety incidents. We have inconsistent and missed care, with negative patient healthcare outcomes.”

The Democratic Nursing Organisation of South Africa (Denosa) in Gauteng has given the government until next month to address nursing staff shortages and reduce the number of acting managerial positions and improve health infrastructure — or protests would follow.

The union told the committee that the failure to review the OSD in 2012 as initially planned has broken the system down and created more push factors for nurses to leave the public service — warning that senior professional nurses and specialists are retiring faster than replacements can be trained.

“Gauteng’s growing population increases demand faster than staffing levels can respond. The evidence suggests that the shortage is not simply a lack of trained nurses but also a challenge of recruiting, funding, deploying and retaining enough nurses to meet rising healthcare demand,” Denosa provincial secretary Bongani Mazibuko said.

Mazibuko highlighted that the greatest shortages in specialist nursing in Gauteng included ICU nursing, theatre nursing, midwifery, neonatal nursing and trauma nursing.

“One of the biggest factors is that the province often cannot fill funded posts because of financial pressures. The department ends up with vacant posts remaining open while demand for care continues to rise,” said Mazibuko.

While Gauteng also has the country’s second-highest medical aid coverage rate, behind the Western Cape, the province serves immense numbers of uninsured residents, who rely on public institutions.

The Gauteng department of health faced R6.6bn in medico-legal claims linked to systemic and operational failures in the healthcare system in the 2024/25 financial year.

Linah Jiyane, from the Public Health & Social Development sectoral bargaining council, said the OSD has been disastrous for the nursing sector.

“Poor interpretation and inconsistent implementation of OSD is the main cause of dissatisfaction for nurses. As a result, more international recruitment agencies are establishing their bases in South Africa to ease the process of syphoning nurses out of the country,” Jiyane told the committee.

“CEOs of NHS hospitals in the UK are advised to be personally involved in the recruitment of nurses from South Africa. More developed countries are cutting down on the number of student intakes in their countries and are focusing on poaching South African nurses.”

The committee requested the Gauteng department of health to provide a report within 30 days outlining its strategy to address the issues raised during the engagement.

The Gauteng health department’s acting deputy director-general for corporate services, Siyabonga Jikwana, said the department would convene a nursing summit in November.

“The reality is that on average we are losing not less than 100 nurses on a monthly basis. And if you look at the production capacity of Gauteng College of Nursing, we are producing less,” Jikwana told the committee.

“We need to have a Gauteng position on OSD, which we will be able to take to the national bargaining chamber and the national department of health because currently this position is haphazard.”

Business Day