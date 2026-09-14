‘Ghost fleet’ bill: R34m paid to company, not R16m

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Martha Mani Rantsofu, who worked at the Emfuleni local municipality's revenue department, was shot dead on March 30.

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A 2023 question-and-answer session in the Gauteng legislature has revealed that a company owned by Mpho Edward Malema, who was recently arrested in connection with a “dodgy” R16m Emfuleni fleet tender, had been paid R34.7m.

In response to DA questions, the municipality confirmed that the plant vehicles and transport assets were procured through service provider Maboela Forestry and Construction, which Malema owns.

The document, dated April 6 2023, and signed by then municipal manager April Ntuli, responded to questions asking for details of all plant vehicles and transport assets procured by the service provider.

Malema was arrested and charged with corruption, fraud and theft. He remains in custody, and will appear in court again on September 14 for a bail hearing.

The National Prosecuting Authority alleges that the municipality ordered and paid R16m for 18 vehicles but that they were not delivered as contracted. Seven have since been recovered from other entities, while others remain missing.

The fleet investigation is linked to the wider probe into the murder of Emfuleni financial clerk Martha Mani Rantsofu, who police say had raised irregularities about the R16m tender before she was shot and killed in March.

According to the municipality’s 2023 responses, it procured 19 vehicles from Maboela Forestry and Construction. They were delivered, and Emfuleni paid R34,784,018.36.

The response lists three Sany SMG200-3 motor graders at a combined cost of R18,7m; eight Toyota single-cab 2.7 VVTI vehicles worth R4,2m; five Kuzer RKE150 four-tonne trucks worth R6,3m; and three more Kuzer RKE150 trucks fitted with 12-metre cherry pickers costing R5.5m.

“The vehicles were registered by the service provider when delivered,” Ntuli said. “All items delivered were registered under Emfuleni local municipality as both the title holder and owner.

“The vehicles are stored at various municipal depots according to the allocations to the end-user departments.”

DA Emfuleni mayoral candidate Kingsol Chabalala said the figures raised questions that needed answers.

“Why is there such a large gap between the R16m reported and the R34m recorded in official documents? Where is the rest of the money?”

Chabalala called on Emfuleni and the relevant authorities to reconcile the vehicle numbers, payments, deliveries, ownership and recoveries.

Emfuleni spokesperson Makhosonke Sangweni said: “The main issue is to say R34m is not missing. There are a few vehicles that are missing, which the police are currently investigating.

“The procurement was by transversal contract of National Treasury, not the Emfuleni process of choosing the service provider. We will not want to jeopardise the current investigation, however.

“We restate the specific responses as given to the legislature and also assure the media and public that once the matters are finalised by the courts, we will publicly communicate our views on this matter.”