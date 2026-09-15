Godongwana: We have a water crisis and can’t even build boreholes

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Finance minister Enoch Godongwana has flagged South Africa’s lack of a proper plan as the main reason behind its infrastructure backlog, a key impediment to growing the economy at the 3% required to create much-needed employment.

In a keynote address at the Development Bank of Southern Africa’s (DBSA) financial results presentation on Monday, Godongwana also said the National Treasury was developing a plan for “an intensive intervention” in the broken economic hub of Johannesburg.

It would work for about three years with the authorities running the city, regardless of which party won control of the metro in the November 4 local government elections.

Despite geopolitical tensions which have put a strain on the economy, with the National Treasury forced to forfeit R18bn in revenue by temporarily withdrawing fuel levies to soften the blow of sharp price increases linked to the US-Iran war, South Africa is still on track to meet its revenue targets and consolidate its debt, Godongwana said.

But its massive infrastructure backlog presents a big challenge of how to “grow this economy in a world where we are not sure what’s going to happen tomorrow”.

Finance minister Enoch Godongwana. Picture: Business Day/ (Freddy Mavunda)

In its Budget Review in February the Treasury laid out plans to spend R1.07-trillion over the next three years on infrastructure, acknowledging that the economy faces structural constraints, including elevated unemployment, transport bottlenecks and infrastructure backlogs.

“A critical aspect which we need to think about is the planning of this infrastructure. We don’t have a proper infrastructure plan,” Godongwana said on Monday.

“Part of the difficulty we have is to be able to deliver on this infrastructure in the required scale. We’ve got R1-trillion, which we pencilled [in]. Municipalities alone over the MTEF are about R205bn,” he said, referring to the three-year medium-term expenditure framework. “But I’m sure if we don’t do anything, some of that is going to come back to the fiscus.”

He cited water infrastructure rehabilitation among the urgent structural reforms needed to kickstart growth.

“As things stand, we are only fixing the leaks. The infrastructure is old. Now we have got to change course and rehabilitate that infrastructure. Is the problem money? My answer is no … The private sector is quite keen to play,” the finance minister said.

What was missing, he said, was creating a conducive environment “in which people place money”.

Godongwana, who has been forthright in his criticism of the dysfunction at many municipalities and state-owned enterprises (SOE), cited one SOE whose executives failed to present a coherent infrastructure plan in a meeting with the IMF last month.

“The IMF was detailed in terms of [wanting to know] how we are planning and want to utilise that infrastructure. One of the state-owned enterprises, one of the big ones, I won’t tell you the name for now. I don’t want them to say I’ve embarrassed them. They came to the meeting, and when they were asked questions, they said, ‘No, let’s come back tomorrow’,” the minister said.

“We need to upgrade that infrastructure. If we were to put money into all of these things, we would grow this economy. I looked into the system; we’ve got grants scattered all over the departments. Water grants, no less than R20bn. But I can’t see anything. We’ve got a water crisis throughout the country [and] we can’t even build boreholes.”

He said the DBSA, a rare well-functioning state entity whose net profit increased by 47% to R7.8bn in the financial year to March 2026, would play a key role in driving infrastructure development, particularly in municipalities saddled with a lack of financial and other expertise. The Treasury would also look to tap funding from the Government Employees Pension Fund (GEPF) and the Public Investment Corporation (PIC).

“We’re developing a strategy to deal with that so that we should be able to deliver this infrastructure effectively. We’ll be working with DBSA … GEPF and PIC. We can’t say we don’t have money when they have got money, and we’re going to pay back,” he said.

“I know somebody is going to say those are our pensions. No, it’s a guaranteed payment. It’s like equities. You’ll be guaranteed. We want to bring them to work with the DBSA in the delivery of this infrastructure.”

The Treasury is also formulating a plan to pull Johannesburg out of its quagmire, Godongwana said.

“We have started to develop a plan for an intensive intervention in the City of Johannesburg. We intend to go there and stick around for three years, irrespective of the outcome of the elections,” he said.

“Any government that comes out of Johannesburg will need our support. We’re working together with the DBSA and all the other relevant institutions to give effect to that.”

In an often frank, off-the-cuff speech, Godongwana also took a swipe at what he characterised as South Africa’s obsession with holding endless conferences and workshops at the expense of actually getting things done. This, he said, had seen it falling behind a lower-income country such as Rwanda, for example, in developing an AI strategy to drive growth.

“The effect of it is that we don’t deliver on time. A clear example, for instance, is the fact that we still have not moved on to digital migration. You know, we said we wanted set-top boxes and so on, and then after they developed them, we then said, ‘Okay, they must be manufactured by black people.’ By the time we get about 9,000 of these things, they’re outdated,” he said.

He highlighted a recent World Bank report, which showed that among 25 low-income countries, only Rwanda boasted an AI strategy.

“We are one of the major economies on the African continent, and I was thinking last night, what is our strategy on AI as part of the digital stuff? Now, some of these things are a function of leadership. You may disagree with [Rwandan President Paul] Kagame and say he is a dictator. He is a leader; he can get things done,” Godongwana said.

Business Day