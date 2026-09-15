Majodina apologises after swearing at disabled man during Kouga community meeting

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Water and sanitation minister Pemmy Majodina has apologised after insulting a disabled man during a community engagement in the Kouga local municipality in the Eastern Cape, saying she reacted “in the heat of the moment” after profanities were directed at her.

The incident occurred earlier this month during Majodina’s visit to the municipality for the launch of the upgraded Loerie sewer pump station.

A video of the confrontation subsequently went viral on social media, sparking widespread criticism and calls for action against the minister.

In the video, Majodina can be heard saying “jou ma se p**s” to a resident during a heated exchange.

In a statement on Tuesday, Majodina acknowledged her conduct and apologised for responding to the resident using the same language she said had been directed at her.

“In the heat of the moment, I reacted after being subjected to profane language. I take full responsibility for my conduct and deeply regret responding by using the same words directed at me.

“I sincerely apologise to the people of Kouga and to all South Africans. I also appeal to members of the public that, even when engagements become difficult or emotions run high, we must strive to maintain reciprocal respect and ensure that our interactions remain constructive.”

Majodina said the confrontation happened during a community engagement convened after the launch of the upgraded sewer pump station.

“During my visit to the Kouga local municipality on September 9 for the launch of the upgraded Loerie sewer pump station, an unfortunate incident occurred during a community engagement.

“The engagement was convened as part of my commitment to norms and standards that promote accountability and ensure that communities are given an opportunity to receive feedback following the completion of government projects.

“While public representatives are human and can, like anyone else, experience moments of frustration, this does not diminish the responsibility we carry to remain composed. I accept that responsibility and will continue to learn from this experience,” she said.

“At the same time, meaningful community engagement requires mutual respect. Communities must be able to express concerns in a manner that enables constructive dialogue and solutions.”

The viral footage prompted widespread reaction on social media, with some critics calling for Majodina to face disciplinary action and others demanding her removal from office.

However, she said: “I remain committed to engaging communities, listening to their concerns, and serving the people of South Africa with humility, accountability and dedication.”

Her apology comes nearly a week after the confrontation, which thrust the minister’s conduct into the spotlight and fuelled debate about the standard of conduct expected from public representatives when faced with tense interactions with members of the public.

TimesLIVE