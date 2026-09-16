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WATCH LIVE | Madlanga commission continues

Focus on allegations of corruption in law enforcement agencies

TimesLIVE TimesLIVE

TimesLIVE

The Madlanga commission of inquiry, which is tasked with probing allegations of criminality, political interference and corruption in the criminal justice system, will continue on Wednesday.

TimesLIVE


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