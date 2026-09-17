Fallout imminent as SA vows not to surrender to US on policy

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International relations & co-operation minister Ronald Lamola says South Africa will not bend to the US's will.

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Pretoria has struck a defiant tone as Washington promised harsher consequences if South Africa does not change course on its affirmative action laws.

These include land expropriation, which the US claims marginalises minorities.

South Africa’s top diplomat, Ronald Lamola, told Business Day that the move by his US counterpart, secretary of state Marco Rubio, to implement visa restrictions on yet-to-be-identified officials bordered on strong-arming it to bend to Washington’s will on domestic policy.

Rubio accused South Africa of pursuing race-based discrimination and incitement of “imminent” violence against members of minority ethnic or racial groups.

US President Donald Trump and secretary of state Marco Rubio. Picture: (Nathan Howard)

“The US will not allow such behaviour to go unchecked. These actions directly undermine peace, economic stability and the rule of law, and they are incompatible with the pillars of America’s foreign policy,” Rubio said in a statement.

“We once again strongly urge the South African government to quickly address these egregious actions.”

Lamola poured cold water on the posture taken by the US, calling on leaders globally to unite against President Donald Trump, accusing him of trying to get one country after another to surrender to his administration’s will.

“Rubio’s announcement came as a shock. Trump’s issue with us is to get us to sing to the US’s tune in terms of foreign and domestic policy. I think it is clear that he now wants South Africa to surrender South Africa’s economic policy,” he said.

“Trump is doing this to appeal to his Maga base ahead of the US midterm elections. Attacking South Africa is convenient and we are just the latest country being asked to surrender our sovereignty.”

Notably, Trump has asked Canada, its closest historical ally and neighbour, to do the same in recent weeks, Lamola pointed out.

“It is time for countries to speak in solidarity against Trump and be prepared to agree to a new and alternate trade regime that sends a clear message that Trump’s economic sabotage will not destabilise countries like us in which leaders are democratically elected,” Lamola said.

Attacking South Africa is convenient and we are just the latest country being asked to surrender our sovereignty. — Ronald Lamola

“South Africa’s sovereignty is cemented by our constitution and overseen by a strong independent judiciary. If Trump is allowed to destabilise South Africa, which country will be next?

“If Trump had the correct information, he would know Brics+ is not anti-US or anti-West. It is a necessity as a result of an organic economic evolution since the world war. Yes, South Africa needs to do more to benefit from Brics+, but Trump has now made that an immediately important imperative.”

In the clearest yet indication that the two countries are headed for a full-blown diplomatic fallout, US ambassador Leo Brent Bozell, who faced a diplomatic rebuke by Pretoria within weeks of setting foot in the country in March, has warned of further backlash a day after Trump announced an open-ended, harsh US entry requirement to South Africans.

In a chat on X that showed relations between the two nations had fallen to an all-time low, Bozell said the US had run out of patience with South Africa.

Bozell put South Africa on notice for more harsh measures beyond the open-ended move by the state department to restrict visas for anyone responsible for policies that allow land to be taken without compensation or discriminate against Afrikaners.

“As has been made absolutely clear, the time for endless “dialogue” has run its course. No more. America has just so much patience," Bozell wrote on his X account.

“We want strong and lasting relations with the South African government. It needs to show it wants the same.

“So far it has shown it cares for neither. As a result, the consequences, as I’ve attempted time and again to express, are necessarily going to be severe. This visa restriction policy is only the first step in a series of escalatory measures that will show America’s firm resolve in this matter.”

The scathing assessment by Bozell on the diplomatic relations between the two countries marks a stunning change in tone after his meeting with President Cyril Ramaphosa three weeks ago at his Mahlamba Ndlopfu residence in Pretoria.

After the meeting Bozell said: “I left the meeting more convinced than ever that both our countries are committed to working toward a relationship that is as strong and mutually beneficial as possible.”

Relations between the two countries started souring when Trump was elected US president for a second term in 2025. Soon after his election he signed an executive order suspending financial aid to South Africa and offered refugee support for Afrikaners, who he claimed were persecuted.

The order targeted South Africa’s land laws and the Expropriation Act, claiming it allowed the seizure of agricultural property from minority white farmers without compensation.

In a bid to remedy relations, Ramaphosa visited Washington in the full glare of cameras, where Trump berated him in the Oval Office over discredited claims of a “white genocide” in South Africa.

The US further snubbed South Africa’s historic G20 presidency last year, doubling down by barring Pretoria from this year’s G20 summit in Miami.

The appointment of Roelf Meyer, a former minister and negotiator in the apartheid government, as the new ambassador to the US in April was seen as a win in the bid to mend the strained ties — with the latest development calling into question the effectiveness of South Africa’s diplomatic efforts or whether Washington was open for persuasion.

Lamola said South Africa has, through diplomatic and economic engagements, done everything possible to change Trump’s perspective of South Africa.

“We speak to the US embassy and to American companies in South Africa. They say there are no challenges with BEE laws and they have managed to make huge profits,” he said.

“We have no issue continuing to speak to the US, but we will never agree to surrender.”

South Africa is the US’s largest trade partner in Africa, with about 600 companies of the world’s largest economy based in the country.

The renewed diplomatic tensions also call into question South Africa’s continued participation in the African Growth and Opportunity Act (Agoa).

In Washington the South African delegation, including the international relations & co-operation department director general, Zane Dangor, and Meyer are in frantic meetings trying to figure out why Trump made this decision now and what it means.

While Rubio announced travel restrictions on South Africans deemed responsible for or complicit in discriminatory laws, those privy to the SA-US talks reveal that if Trump decides to escalate tensions, South Africa could face financial, commercial and diplomatic penalties against individuals, companies or organisations.

Primarily administered by the US department of the treasury’s Office of Foreign Assets Control and the department of commerce, sanctions serve as a tool of foreign policy and national security — allowing the US to exert pressure short of military conflict.

The DA, a part of the government of national unity, said the ANC was to blame for the posture taken by the US government.

“While the DA remains a party that respects the sovereignty of nations in foreign affairs and the right of democratic countries to determine their own laws, there is no denying that many of the policies drafted and passed by the ANC, to which the US makes reference, have not served the South African public or achieved their desired outcome,” said Ryan Smith, DA spokesperson on international relations & co-operation.

“This is true and has been true long before the advent of the Trump administration. The ANC does not need to be told by the USA that its policies are failing; it only needs to look at its plummeting electoral support as more and more South Africans reject its policies and governance that have repeatedly failed us all.”

Business Day