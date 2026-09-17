Morero tells spaza shops to register, pay rates as city chases township billions

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Johannesburg mayor Dada Morero addresses traders at the Gauteng Spaza Shop and Informal Traders Summit at the University of Johannesburg’s Soweto campus on Thursday. Picture:

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Johannesburg mayor Dada Morero has told Soweto entrepreneurs to register their businesses and pay their municipal rates, saying compliance was the only way to ease the city’s crippling debt.

Morero was addressing traders at the Gauteng Spaza Shop and Informal Traders Summit at the University of Johannesburg’s Soweto campus on Thursday.

He said the city could no longer carry an informal sector worth R180bn annually that used municipal services but did not pay for them.

“By paying for your rates and services, you help us reduce constraints on the municipality. We have to be honest with our people. Suburban residents are charged more for services. At Kibler Park, for example, they pay R700 a month in rates and taxes before paying for water and electricity,” Morero said.

“They also pay R920 just for being connected. If they stopped paying, Soweto would not be supplied with water or electricity. We take the money from suburbs to address all the issues,” he said.

According to Morero, Soweto alone has 2-million people: equal to the populations of Botswana and Lesotho. He said Soweto’s buying power could play a huge role in growing the city’s finances.

The mayor said if traders formalised and paid their share, the city could reinvest and build factories in Soweto where residents would spend, instead of spending outside the township.

He said Johannesburg was targeting an informal economy that has for decades operated outside the tax net, arguing that without contributions from township businesses, services would collapse.

The mayor announced that the city would introduce digital platforms to allow spaza shop owners and informal traders to order stock online to reduce their costs and long queues.

Dada Morero addressing entrepreneurs during Gauteng Spaza Shop Summit and Expo at University of Johannesburg, Soweto campus. Morero said the city will introduce digital platforms for entrepreneurs to cut costs and long queues. @TimesLIVE pic.twitter.com/BjYePsWziy — Malwande Nzimande (@MalwandeNz24572) September 17, 2026

“We believe that the future is in the digital economy and if you don’t catch up you will be out of business. You will be able to order your produce from the comfort of your home. No more transport money to go buy stock, no more standing in queues,” he said.

Backing him, the city’s acting economic development facilitator Benji Seitlhamo said paying tax was non-negotiable for any business operating in the city.

“Any business must pay tax so that they contribute and we are able to provide services to them,” Seitlhamo said.

He warned that without compliance, traders would be locked out of government support.

“Compliance helps to get funding. Without compliance, there won’t be any development or support from the government. You can’t get funding without compliance,” he said.

TimesLIVE