Fish shortages hit Lucky Star as Oceana struggles to meet demand

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Oceana says shortages of frozen fish raw material constrained canned pilchard availability and slowed sales momentum. Picture:

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Oceana’s Lucky Star business has been hit by shortages of frozen fish, limiting its ability to meet demand and weighing on sales in the 11 months to the end of August.

The group said in a voluntary trading update on Monday that its canned food business recorded a 5% decline in total sales volumes, with canned fish volumes falling 9%. The limited inventory meant Lucky Star could not fully meet demand for canned pilchards, according to Oceana.

“Shortages of frozen fish raw material constrained canned pilchard availability and slowed sales momentum,” it said.

The shortage also had a significant effect on production. Local canning production volumes fell 60% during the period, increasing the cost of producing each unit because fixed production costs were spread across lower volumes.

Oceana said the pressure on production costs was partly offset by higher net realised selling prices, lower freight and inventory holding costs, a better sales mix and increased volumes of locally caught pilchards.

Strong canned meat sales also helped to partly offset the decline in canned fish volumes.

However, inventory levels ended the period significantly below the previous year, mainly because of the constrained fish supply.

The supply pressure comes as Oceana’s overall performance remained mixed. Group revenue for the 11 months was in line with the previous period, while operating profit increased, it said.

The improvement was supported by Lucky Star, its US fishmeal and fish oil business, and its Wild Caught Seafood operations. This was partly offset by continued pressure in the African fishmeal and fish oil business.

The African fishmeal and fish oil operation was also affected by lower fish availability. Production fell 73% during the period, while sales volumes declined 72%. Oceana said lower industrial fish landings and reduced pilchard trimmings from lower cannery production contributed to the decline.

For Lucky Star, the first half of the financial year was stronger, but performance weakened in the second half to August.

“Inventory volumes closed significantly lower than the previous period, primarily as a result of the constrained fish supply environment,” Oceana said.

The group’s other fishing operations performed better. Its Wild Caught Seafood business benefited from a recovery in horse mackerel, while the hake fleet recorded improved landings and a 5% increase in sales volumes.

In the US, Daybrook’s sales volumes increased 16%, supported by stronger Gulf Menhaden landings and higher opening inventory levels.

Oceana expects to release its annual results on November 26.

Business Day