Kubayi in talks on reversing Pretoria high court jurisdiction move

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Justice & constitutional development minister Mmamoloko Kubayi is in settlement talks with the Madibeng Attorneys Association over a recent government gazette. Picture: Business Day/

Minister of justice Mmamoloko Kubayi is considering backing down on her decision to remove Madibeng in North West from the jurisdiction of the high court in Pretoria.

Kubayi, under pressure from the Madibeng Attorneys’ Association which is challenging her decision to place the district under the jurisdiction of the Mahikeng high court, has initiated settlement talks.

The association, a group of legal practitioners from the district that is located on the boundary that separates North West and Gauteng, took Kubayi to court seeking to review and set aside the decision to place the district under the jurisdiction of the Mahikeng high court.

The settlement, if made a court order, will see changes to the department of justice & constitutional development’s recent Government Gazette, signed by Kubayi, changing areas falling under high court jurisdictions in different provinces.

The changes to the Pretoria high court’s jurisdiction, effective from July, have triggered litigation against Kubayi from lawyers.

The bone of contention in the litigation was that residents’ right to access courts would be negatively affected by the decision, which now forces them to litigate in Mahikeng, about 260km from Brits (Madibeng) instead of Pretoria, 51km away.

They want the Pretoria high court to continue exercising jurisdiction over Madibeng until a local seat of the North West Division is established in Rustenburg.

Read: Kubayi moved Madibeng to Mahikeng court — now she faces lawsuit

Kubayi, represented by the office of the state attorney, last week wrote a letter to the association’s attorney, Cornelus Lourens, seeking to settle instead of opposing the application.

“The minister would like to pursue settlement of the application in the interest of justice,” she said in the letter.

One of the proposed grounds for settlement is that Kubayi revert Madibeng back to the jurisdiction of the Gauteng division, Pretoria, and remove it from the jurisdiction of the North West high court.

This was the main relief the Madibeng attorneys sought in taking the minister to court.

“We reiterate the minister’s intention to do what is possible to avoid further litigation on the issues in the review application, if there is an appropriate avenue for settlement and to save costs,” the letter reads.

The state and Madibeng lawyers will this week be locked in settlement talks to agree on a final court order.

Snapshot of the government notice announcing areas under high court jurisdictions. (Government Gaze)

Speaking for the Madibeng Attorneys Association, Letlhogonolo Maimane confirmed to Business Day that the association was in settlement talks with the minister’s representatives.

“What I can confirm is that the minister and ourselves are currently engaged in very progressive talks. We are at an advanced stage of our discussions in reaching a settlement,” Maimane said.

The changes to the Pretoria high court jurisdiction have attracted more litigation for the minister. The Pretoria Society of Advocates and Pretoria Attorneys Association have also taken the minister to court.

They want to review and set aside Kubayi’s decision limiting areas under the jurisdiction of the high court in Pretoria under the same notice the Madibeng lawyers take issue with.

The July notice ended the concurrent jurisdiction for the Johannesburg and Pretoria high courts regime, which means the high courts now have defined geographical areas of jurisdiction.

Pretoria no longer has jurisdiction for matters that arise in Johannesburg, Ekurhuleni, Sedibeng or the West Rand.

Litigants have to institute litigation in the specified jurisdiction or face the financial costs of litigating in a wrong court.

The case is now in case management before judge president Aubrey Ledwaba.

While the jurisdiction changes affect the Pretoria and Johannesburg high courts, the Johannesburg Society of Advocates (JSA), South Africa’s biggest legal bar, has decided not to enter the litigation challenging the minister’s decision.

JSA chair advocate Don Mahon told Business Day the Johannesburg bar had decided not to join the litigation.

Business Day