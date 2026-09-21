Love triangle at heart of one of Ekurhuleni murders

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Fortunate Masilela and Tsakane Msithini briefly appeared before the Boksburg magistrate’s court for the murder of Jabulile Ntimba. Picture:

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A suspected love triangle is at the centre of the murder case against two women accused of killing Jabulile Ntimba in Boksburg, Ekurhuleni.

Ntimba’s body was found last week in Villa Liza. She became the ninth woman to be found dead in Ekurhuleni in the past two months, prompting increased police resources being pumped into the investigation.

The state alleges that Ntimba was in a relationship with the husband of the accused, Fortunate Masilela, whose co-accused, Tsakane Msithini, is the sister of Masilela’s husband. It is further alleged that the discovery of the relationship led to Ntimba’s subsequent murder.

Masilela and Msithini briefly appeared in the Boksburg magistrate’s court on Monday, facing charges of murder and defeating or obstructing the course of justice.

The National Prosecuting Authority said the two women allegedly knew Ntimba and were with her on the night of the incident.

Ntimba was later found dead, prompting a police investigation that led to the arrest of the two women and the recovery of items believed to belong to the deceased.

A third suspect, a man, was arrested with the two women but was released on Monday after police said there was insufficient evidence to charge him. He, however, remains a person of interest.

Deputy national police commissioner Lt-Gen Tebello Mosikili said investigators were still conducting follow-ups, including possible links to the other eight reported deaths in the area.

“After taking in the three for questioning, the team found it fit to proceed with the cases of the other two accused persons,” Mosikili said.

“The other person has been let go for now due to 48-hour policy — one cannot be kept in police custody [for 48 hours] without being charged.”

A trio is expected to appear before Boksburg Magistrates court following their arrest over the weekend.Their arrest is in relation with ninth body discovered in Villa Liza development site in Boksburg last Thursday in the ongoing women killings in Ekurhuleni. @Sowetan1981 https://t.co/4AdV5eyVJu — Michelle Banda (@MimieShana) September 21, 2026

Masilela and Msithini were remanded in custody until October 1 for a formal bail application.

The court heard that both women have no previous convictions or pending matters. Masilela is a mother of five, all of whom are minors.

The women appeared in tracksuits and requested SiSwati interpretation during the proceedings.

The state said it has enough evidence against the pair to proceed with the case.

The court ruled that the media should not use pictures of the two women, as doing so could jeopardise police investigations.