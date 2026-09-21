Mudzinganyama arrested after threatening to ‘put a bullet’ in women

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Story audio is generated using AI

Businessman Lawrence Mudzinganyama has been arrested after handing himself over to police following the circulation of a viral video in which he threatened to shoot and kill a group of women at a Sandton restaurant.

Addressing the media on Monday outside the Boksburg magistrate’s court, deputy national police commissioner Lt-Gen Tebello Mosikili said Mudzinganyama handed himself over at the Randburg police station and was subsequently released on a warning to appear in court on October 1.

The arrest follows widespread outrage over footage recorded at Vlamo Restaurant, at Sandton Gate, in which Mudzinganyama is seen confronting a group of women in what appears to be the women’s restroom.

In the video, Mudzinganyama tells the women: “I will put a bullet in you now, you understand. I will murder you now and walk.”

He goes on to boast about his wealth, telling the group: “I am a wealthy man, you guys are poor ladies. You can record me. I will put a bullet in all of you.”

The police must conduct their own investigation and gather all the available evidence to establish a prima facie case — Lt-Gen Tebello Mosikili, deputy national police commissioner

Police said investigators now have to gather and assess all available evidence before the docket is handed to prosecutors.

“The police must conduct their own investigation and gather all the available evidence to establish a prima facie case. Once the investigation has been concluded, the docket will be submitted to the senior public prosecutor for a decision on prosecution,” Mosikili said.

She said the matter was a prosecutorial-led investigation and had already been discussed with a prosecutor. She also stressed that while investigators had to follow due process, threats and intimidation directed at women would not be tolerated.

“We cannot allow women to be talked down to, threatened, intimidated or subjected to violence. Every woman has the right to dignity, safety and respect. Where there are allegations of threats, intimidation or criminal conduct, the SAPS will investigate them properly and without fear or favour. Our responsibility is to investigate, gather the evidence and place that evidence before the courts,” Mosikili said.

Mudzinganyama has since apologised for his conduct, describing the aggressive and threatening language he used as “unacceptable and unjustifiable”.

He said he deeply regretted the fear and distress caused and acknowledged that an apology could not erase the impact of his conduct.

His arrest came after minister in the presidency for women, youth and persons with disabilities Sindisiwe Chikunga called on him to hand himself over to police.

Chikunga said on Sunday that the interministerial committee on gender-based violence and femicide wanted Mudzinganyama to surrender “as a matter of urgency”, adding that “the law will find him no matter how rich he is”.

The incident has also placed Mudzinganyama’s business interests under scrutiny.

Moriel Infrastructure Group removed him as executive chair and director while transport minister Barbara Creecy instructed Sanral to investigate whether the company was lawfully appointed and whether it was meeting its contractual obligations.

TimesLIVE